December 11, 2023

Eagles fan stands outside NovaCare Complex with 'Fire Sean Desai' sign

Eagles fans posted up on Pattison Avenue with a 'Fire Sean Desai' sign and trash cans for Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

By Shamus Clancy
Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai continues to draw criticism.

Last week's 49ers debacle caused Eagles fans to post up outside the NovaCare Complex with a "Run the ball" sign. Our own Jimmy Kempski detailed that was flimsy for why San Francisco crushed the Birds, but the message persisted throughout the Delaware Valley.

After a Sunday night stinker on the road against the Cowboys, the Eagles faithful is at it again on Pattison Avenue. One fan was seen holding a "Fire Sean Desai" sign and two trash cans "honoring" Darius Slay and James Bradberry on Monday morning:

The Eagles' defense has been terrible this year. The numbers back up the eye test. The star-studded defensive line hasn't lived up to its reputation. The linebackers are in Spinal Tap drummer territory with fresh faces coming in and no change in result. The secondary is worse than it was in 2022 with the departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a major step backwards from Bradberry. 

Slay has mostly played well this year and has been one of their three or four best defenders along with Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox and Jalen Carter. At worst, he's far and away their best back-seven player. Aside from a ticky-tack flag thrown on him at one point, he was fine against the Cowboys. Everyone else wasn't.

Slay, never one to shy away from critics, took to X to respond to the fans and appeared to be taking it in stride with some laughing emojis:

The Birds are still 10-3 and in the driver's seat to be the first team to repeat as NFC East champions in almost two decades, but Desai's defense having a pulse next Monday in Seattle will go along way to keeping the protestors at home.

