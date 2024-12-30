Eagles film review: QB Tanner McKee vs. the Cowboys

In the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, third string quarterback Tanner McKee completed 3 of 4 passes for 51 yards and 2 TDs in relief of an injured Kenny Pickett. Are we going to show those four passes? Of course we are!

McKee to DeVonta Smith for 9

At the top of the screen, Smith and Grant Calcaterra are running double slants, a staple in the Eagles' offense. This throw is a smidge behind Smith, perhaps on purpose, but it's complete for a positive gain on 2nd and 11. I say "perhaps on purpose" because McKee might have been peeping 2 (slot CB Jourdan Lewis) sitting on a throw to Smith and potentially coming off of Calcaterra to jump it, in the event the Cowboys were in zone coverage. This was the only throw I didn't ask McKee about postgame, so I didn't get an answer on whether he threw it a little behind Smith on purpose. Sorry, I have failed you all.

Moving on...

McKee incomplete to A.J. Brown

On his second throw, McKee said he saw pre-snap that A.J. Brown was going to have a one-on-one, and was throwing that way.

"Whenever I saw that it was one-on-one I was going to give him a chance," McKee said.

Hm, elite receiver who does everything well, let him go beat a guy trying to cover him man-to-man, one-on-one? Makes sense!

In this case though, Cowboys CB DaRon Bland did an good job of body positioning and using the sideline as his friend. When Brown make his ridiculous catch, he landed out of bounds. But this was ideal ball placement from McKee, (a) putting it in a spot where only Brown could get, and (b) where Brown had a reasonable chance of making a play on the ball.

"I was actually happier with that throw than I was with the touchdown," McKee said. "I thought it was just higher. The other one was lower in his hip."

McKee to Brown for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN

After the above incompletion to Brown, the Cowboys and Eagles traded pre-snap penalties, before McKee once again spotted a one-on-one opportunity for Brown, this time with Brown working from the slot. He tossed his first career TD pass to Brown on a nice back shoulder throw.

"I saw it was one-on-one, knew A.J. was going to make a play, so I just threw it up, McKee said. "It was actually a little underthrown, but he made a great play."

After the play, Brown threw the ball into the stands, lol.

"I didn’t see it," McKee said. "I was hugging on the O-line, and then I had to come off to the side and someone was like, 'A.J. just hucked your ball.' So, yeah, I was happy they were able to get it back."

McKee to Smith for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN

And finally, McKee connected on an in-breaker with Smith on a rub concept with Calcaterra. McKee liked the Cowboys' off-coverage look pre-snap, which he knew would afford Smith plenty of separation with the play they had called in the huddle.

"That was kind of a pre-snap read," McKee said. "Loved the space they were giving us. Smitty made guys miss and scored."

Overview

What stood out about McKee's performance — even if only four pass attempts in a blowout — was that he was prepared. It's worth noting that McKee has dressed for every game the last two seasons as the emergency quarterback, and he has a speaker in his helmet.

"I think it’s huge," McKee said of his opportunity to dress for every game and take mental reps. "Just being able to hear the play calls, hear what’s going through the coaches’ minds, or the quarterback’s mind. It’s great just being in their environment, just getting a feel of what it would be like to be on the field. I’m walking through what I would be doing if I were out there. When you get out there you don’t want to have to think about things like, ‘Where’s this motion going?’ You just want to go out there and play, and so I feel like getting those mental reps helps me personally."

Personally speaking, I know that when I'm sitting in press conferences I'll zone out for a question or two. I'm sure many of you can relate in whatever your jobs may be. But McKee seems to take pride in being an attentive student of the game, never taking any mental reps off.

"It’s tough, but I kind of feel like that’s my job," he said. "So whether it’s a 7-on-7 in practice or reps through practice or even film, whatever it is, I try to put myself in that play."

Future outlook

McKee may have a chance to play again Week 18 against the Giants if the Eagles rest starters. (Spoiler: They're going to rest starters.)

If he can further prove that he is worthy of being a No. 2 quarterback for the Eagles, Howie Roseman might be wise to see what he can get in return for Pickett in a trade this offseason. That would would allow the McKee to step in as the QB2 in 2025 and 2026, the final two seasons of his super cheap rookie contract, and perhaps draft another Day 3 quarterback to develop. Because, you know, #QuarterbackFactory.

