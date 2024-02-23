Eagles finalize 2024 coaching staff

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a finalized 2024 coaching staff on Friday. We already knew that Kellen Moore would be the new offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio will be running the defense, but the Eagles made several positional coaching changes as well.

Quarterbacks coach: Doug Nussmeier

After Brian Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator and Alex Tanney to quarterbacks coach in 2023, Jalen Hurts took a bit of a step back in his progression as a quarterback. Nussmeier and Moore will be tasked with getting Hurts back on the right track. Nussmeier is a former quarterback himself who was drafted in the fourth round out of Idaho in 1994. He was able to hang in the league for five seasons, but only got two starts, both losses.

He has since had a long coaching career, with a lot of stops along the way in the CFL, at major college programs, and the NFL:

• BC Lions (2001): Quarterbacks coach

• Ottawa Renegades (2002): Quarterbacks coach

• Michigan State (2003–2005): Quarterbacks coach

• St. Louis Rams (2006–2007): Quarterbacks coach

• Fresno State (2008): Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

• Washington (2009–2011): Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

• Alabama (2012–2013): Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

• Michigan (2014): Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

• Florida (2015–2017): Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

• Dallas Cowboys (2018–2019): Tight ends coach

• Dallas Cowboys (2020–2022): Quarterbacks coach

• Los Angeles Chargers (2023): Quarterbacks coach