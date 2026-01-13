Eagles relieve Kevin Patullo of offensive coordinator position

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have "parted ways" with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Nick Sirianni released a statement via the team's social media platforms that read as follows:

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. "Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders."

Earlier in the morning, we laid out the case for Patullo's ousting, which felt inevitable after the team's offensive failings this season.

The Eagles' brass had already begun their search for a new offensive coordinator prior to announcing Patullo's removal, according to sources. Our Geoff Mosher proposed a handful of offensive coordinator replacements.

Patullo served as the Eagles' pass game coordinator from 2021 to 2024, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in February of 2025 after his predecessor, Kellen Moore, left for a head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints.

Update: The Eagles' story on their website originally read that they had "parted ways" with Patullo, but they have since edited the story to take out that language. Patullo may only be demoted, as opposed to outright fired.

