Eagles stay or go: Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season is over, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, and which ones likely won't. But before we get to the players, we'll kick off the series with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.

OC Kevin Patullo

After the Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, they lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who left to be the New Orleans Saints' head coach. Because they lost Moore so late in that offseason's hiring cycle, available coordinator options around the league had already been picked clean.

And so, the Eagles opted for familiarity and continuity by promoting Patullo, who had been the Eagles' pass game coordinator since 2021.

"That continuity is really important because he knows what I'm thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all of those different things, so he's been a great resource for me the entire time, our success this year, but really the success we've had since we've been here," Nick Sirianni said after Patullo's promotion. "Can't be great without the greatness of others and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo and I trust him with everything. Got a ton of trust and faith with him. He's awesome."

Narrator: "He was not awesome."

The Eagles' offense stunk in 2025, as their numbers were down almost entirely across the board.

Eagles offense NFL Rank: 2024 NFL Rank: 2025 Points per game 5 19 Yards per game 8 24 Yards per play 11 20 First downs per game 8 25 Rushing yards per game 2 17 Rushing yards per attempt 4 24 Passing yards per game 30 23 Yards per pass attempt 7 16 Third down conversion percentage 11 24 Average time of possession 1 13



And it's not as if the Eagles' offense changed from 2024 into 2025. It was more or less the same starers, with the exception of Tyler Steen taking over for Mekhi Becton at RG.

The Eagles entered the 2025 with the most expensive offense in the NFL, filled with decorated players:

• QB Jalen Hurts: 2 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro, 1 MVP runner-up, 1 Super Bowl MVP

• RB Saquon Barkley: 3 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro, 1 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

• WR A.J. Brown: 3 Pro Bowls, 3 All-Pros

• LT Jordan Mailata: 1 All-Pro

• LG Landon Dickerson: 3 Pro Bowls

• C Cam Jurgens: 2 Pro Bowls

• RT Lane Johnson: 6 Pro Bowls, 5 All-Pros

There were only four players without any postseason decorations who were primary starters for the Eagles' offense this season, and two of them were very good players in DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

Even if most of the above players underperformed individually in 2025, it's still unfathomable that the Eagles could finish comfortably in the back half of the league in almost all of the team stats shown in the chart above with the roster they fielded.

But even worse than the pure numbers was the experience of watching the Eagles' offense, which was predictable, far too conservative, and frankly, often nonsensical.

On some levels, Patullo unfairly bore the brunt of the blame for some aspects of the offense that were very likely outside of his control. For example:

• In several games — notably in losses to the Broncos and Cowboys, as well as a near-loss to the Bills — the Eagles got a lead, and then went into hyper-conservative mode in the second half, blowing double-digit point leads.

• Oftentimes on third and long the Eagles would call ultra-conservative plays (draw to Will Shipley, for example), opting not to risk a turnover and instead choosing to punt.

• In several scenarios at the end of the first half, the Eagles would effectively opt not to try to score more points, and let the time run out.

Those frustrating big picture types of strategic decisions came from Sirianni, not Patullo.

But certainly, there were aspects of the offense that were at least partly attributable to Patullo that were maddening to watch on a week-to-week basis, such as:

• They were the slowest team in the NFL to get out of the huddle and to the line of scrimmage.

• Pre-snap procedural penalties were a season-long issue.

• They rarely schemed their receivers open for easy throws/catches, and instead relied on their receivers to constantly have to win contested catches.

• Route concepts were remedial at best, as they ran a historic number of hitch routes, complemented by four verts.

• There was rarely any discernable play sequencing, in which one play early in the game might set up another play later in the game.

• Personnel decisions were often maddening, such as the reliance of tight end Grant Calcaterra to serve as a run-blocking specialist, when that is the biggest weakness in his game; or the refusal to get the effective Tank Bigsby involved in the rushing attack in any meaningful way.

• They would line up in tight formations, bringing receivers close to the offensive line, thus triggering the defense to bring more defenders into the box and then running out of those looks into brick walls.

I could go on.

And after every game, film junkies would point out these very obvious flaws, and the offensive staff would be asked about them during their weekly press conferences. And yet, it never changed. They ran their boring, predictable offense complete with all of their annoying quirks all the way through the regular season and into the playoffs, when an absolutely abysmal 49ers defense was able to shut them down one last time.

#JimmyVerdict: Sirianni already acknowledged with his actions that he lost confidence in Patullo when he took a more active role in the offensive game planning late in the season. But that aside, Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman could see how bad the offense was this season, just like you and I did. There is no way that Patullo is going to be the offensive coordinator again in 2026.



The bigger question is whether they make bigger changes. Sirianni isn't going to be fired as the team's head coach, but it will be interesting to see if Lurie and Roseman can hire an offensive guru with some caché to run his own offense, with power to tell Sirianni to get out of the way.





