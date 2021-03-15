More Sports:

March 15, 2021

Live Eagles free agency updates: NFL's legal tampering window opens today

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
howie-roseman_121020_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Howie SZN.

UPDATE [12:01 p.m.] — It's officially tampering season in the NFL, and almost exactly at noon, Jeremy Fowler had a report that didn't necessarily need to wait until tampering was legal: the Eagles are working on a contract extension with defensive end Brandon Graham.

This follows a previous report that stated the Eagles were working on restructuring his contract. At the time, we speculated that an extension might be more likely give that Graham was heading into the final year of his contract. Stay tuned as there is surely more to come... 

FROM EARLIER

NFL free agency won't officially open until Wednesday when the new league year begins, but for all intents and purposes it starts today with the opening legal tampering window, meaning teams and players are allowed to begin negotiating contracts.

In other words, there are going to be a lot of reports in the next 48 hours about Player X signing with Team Y, but almost none will be confirmed by the teams until Wednesday. And with the league facing its first shrinking salary cap in decades due to COVID, this year's version of free agency is expected to be unlike anything we've ever seen before. 

But it's not just that. There are a record number of quarterbacks who could be changing teams this offseason. Some of that has already begun, with Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford all moving to new cities this winter — and some even bigger names could be on the move in the coming days and weeks. 

As for the Eagles, they're expected to undergo plenty of change of their own. They've already begun restructuring contracts and extending some players to help get themselves out of salary cap hell. Unfortunately, they likely still have some work to do there before Wednesday, when the league requires them to come in below the cap. Currently, according to OverTheCap.com, the Birds still have just over $18 million to trim. 

Because of that, the legal tampering period could lead to just as many rumors about Eagles leaving as players being added. And it could be some big names on the move, among them veteran tight end Zach Ertz, whose departure has long been rumored as the team looks to not only shed salary and get younger, but to add valuable draft picks when possible.

On Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Eagles insist they will not release Ertz and will instead continue to look for a trade partner with the hopes they can land a mid-round pick for the 31-year-old tight end. But that isn't setting well with Ertz, who will now begin losing potential negotiating power each passing day he's still on Philly's roster.

There will likely be even more cap casualties in the coming days for the Eagles beyond a potential Ertz departure — and from there, they'll begin building back up.

And when they do, we'll have you covered with all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Eagles — and the rest of the NFL for that matter — throughout free agency with out daily live tracker.

[NOTE: We'll top off this post with any relevant Eagles rumors as they unfold, so stay tuned...]

