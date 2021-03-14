Recap: Eagles free agency chat with Jimmy Kempski

The NFL's two-day tampering window will begin on Monday, which is really the start the free agency. So let's do our first ever (I think) Sunday chat to talk about it.





Visit pa.unibet.com , PhillyVoice.com's betting odds partner, for the latest NFL odds and more.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Can the Eagles spend, at all, in free agency, and if so on whom? Who will be cut? Traded? Restructured?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by pa.unibet.com, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

