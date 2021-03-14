More Sports:

March 14, 2021

Recap: Eagles free agency chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles fans longingly pine for a free agent the team can't afford.

The NFL's two-day tampering window will begin on Monday, which is really the start the free agency. So let's do our first ever (I think) Sunday chat to talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Can the Eagles spend, at all, in free agency, and if so on whom? Who will be cut? Traded? Restructured?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

