Eagles stay or go: Safety

The Philadelphia Eagles' safety position began to undergo a transition phase last offseason, when the team moved on from Malcolm Jenkins, and Jalen Mills moved from corner into Jenkins' old spot.

This offseason, with Rodney McLeod suffering his second ACL tear in three seasons, the Eagles may be looking to continue that transition in 2021. Today we'll look at which safeties will stay, and which ones will go.

Previous "Stay or Go" analysis:

• Howie Roseman • Doug Pederson

• Quarterback • Running back • Wide receiver

• Tight end • Offensive tackle • Interior OL

• Defensive end • Defensive tackle • Linebacker

• Cornerback



Rodney McLeod

McLeod became the leader of the defense after the departure of Malcolm Jenkins, and he is just a genuinely good person, who may help with the transition from one coaching regime to another. However, there will be on-field concerns with him going forward.

In 2019, the Eagles gave up more pass plays of 40+ yards than any team in the league, and McLeod, coming off an 2018 ACL tear, was at least partly culpable for his share of those big plays allowed. He bounced back in 2020, and looked faster than he was in 2019, being another year removed from his injury.

However, after tearing another ACL in 2020, especially late in the season, the question will be whether McLeod will be ready for the 2021 season in time, and even if so, will he look like the slower 2019 version again?

#JimmyVerdict: McLeod's salary in 2021 is $3,750,000, which is guaranteed, and it would cost more to cut him than keep him. The guess here is that he'll start the season on the PUP list. Stay .



Your verdict:

Eagles stay or go: Rodney McLeod