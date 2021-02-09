Eagles stay or go: Cornerback

For the zillionth straight offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for help at cornerback, after a 2020 season in which they fielded Darius Slay and a bunch of slot corners. Here we'll look at which corners will stay, and which ones will go.

Darius Slay

No. 1 receivers absolutely wrecked the Eagles' defense in 2019, and as a response the team acquired Slay in a trade during the 2020 offseason to stop the bleeding. Slay traveled with the opposing offense's best receiver all season long, and save for a pair of bad performances against DK Metcalf (10-177-0) and Davante Adams (10-121-2), he was at least able to slow them down.

With the benefit of hindsight, knowing how badly the Eagles' 2020 season went, what would you rather have?

Darius Slay The third- and fifth-round picks used to acquire Slay, and the money paid to him.

The obvious answer, in my view, in option 2, given that Slay is now 30 years old on a rebuilding team. The Eagles are going to have to restructure a number of veteran contracts just to get under the cap in 2021. In doing so, they're going to be committing to players for extra years when they otherwise likely wouldn't. As we noted in our "stay or go DE" post, Brandon Graham is one such "lesser of all evils" to keep around for a few extra years. Slay is probably another.

#JimmyVerdict: A trade of Slay would save $6 million, but I can't imagine another team being super eager to take on his contract while also giving up something to get him. Don't be surprised if the Eagles re-do Slay's deal, and commit to him long term for cap relief in 2021. Stay .



