More Sports:

February 09, 2021

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Darius_Slay_pregame_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Darius Slay before the Philadelphia Eagles game against the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 20, 2020.

For the zillionth straight offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for help at cornerback, after a 2020 season in which they fielded Darius Slay and a bunch of slot corners. Here we'll look at which corners will stay, and which ones will go.

Previous "Stay or Go" analysis: 

Howie Roseman • Doug Pederson 
Quarterback • Running backWide receiver 
Tight end • Offensive tackle • Interior OL
Defensive end • Defensive tackle • Linebacker

Darius Slay

No. 1 receivers absolutely wrecked the Eagles' defense in 2019, and as a response the team acquired Slay in a trade during the 2020 offseason to stop the bleeding. Slay traveled with the opposing offense's best receiver all season long, and save for a pair of bad performances against DK Metcalf (10-177-0) and Davante Adams (10-121-2), he was at least able to slow them down.

With the benefit of hindsight, knowing how badly the Eagles' 2020 season went, what would you rather have?

  1. Darius Slay
  2. The third- and fifth-round picks used to acquire Slay, and the money paid to him.

The obvious answer, in my view, in option 2, given that Slay is now 30 years old on a rebuilding team. The Eagles are going to have to restructure a number of veteran contracts just to get under the cap in 2021. In doing so, they're going to be committing to players for extra years when they otherwise likely wouldn't. As we noted in our "stay or go DE" post, Brandon Graham is one such "lesser of all evils" to keep around for a few extra years. Slay is probably another.

#JimmyVerdict: A trade of Slay would save $6 million, but I can't imagine another team being super eager to take on his contract while also giving up something to get him. Don't be surprised if the Eagles re-do Slay's deal, and commit to him long term for cap relief in 2021. Stay.

Your verdict: 

Eagles stay or go: Darius Slay

Avonte Maddox

As we all saw in 2020, Maddox is not an outside corner, and the Eagles should have never asked him to be one. 

Maddox is a prime example of Howie Roseman overrating his own players. Here's what Roseman said about Maddox and the possibility of him moving from the slot to the outside back in March of 2020.

"I grew up admiring the Darrell Greens and Aaron Glenns of the world, and these guys, they’re explosive, twitched-up guys who had an incredible vertical, and it’s hard to get the ball on them. Avonte’s got a lot of those same characteristics, if you look at his profile, his height, his length.

"And so nobody is talking about kinda him in the same way. This is a guy who has started on the outside for us in playoff games. He has the ability to have sticky coverage with receivers inside or out. Obviously, he’s also played on the back end. He’s got a great mentality, and he’s got a great physical skill set. He’s an explosive, twitched-up guy as well, so yeah, we feel like he’s a guy who can play all over the secondary and certainly feel comfortable with him outside as well."

😬

#JimmyVerdict: Maddox can perhaps return to the slot and be effective there, but at 5'9, 184, he's not an outside corner. Stay

Your verdict: 

Eagles stay or go: Avonte Maddox

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Robey-Coleman couldn't tackle. He missed 10 tackles on 54 tackle attempts, meaning he missed 18.5 percent of his tackles, according to pro-football-reference.com. He also couldn't cover. He allowed 41 completions on 52 pass attempts (78.8%) for 490 yards (9.4 yards per target) and 3 TDs. Opposing quarterbacks had a 125.2 QB rating when they threw his way. On the season, he had one pass breakup and no INTs.

#JimmyVerdict: Uhhhh... Go.

Your verdict: 

Eagles stay or go: Nickell Robey-Coleman

Cre'Von LeBlanc

With Maddox likely moving back to the slot, LeBlanc would be a slot corner backup only. He'll turn 27 this offseason, and may not even be what the new defensive staff is looking for.

#JimmyVerdict: Go. (Sorry, ZWR. 😪)

Your verdict: 

Eagles stay or go: Cre'Von LeBlanc

Craig James

James is still young (he'll be 25 in April), and he was probably the Eagles' best special teamer, though he only stayed healthy for four games in 2020. He's a gunner on the punt team, the jammer on the punt return team, he covers kicks, and he's an OK backup at corner.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict: 

Eagles stay or go: Craig James

Michael Jacquet

Poor Michael Jacquet. He was an undrafted rookie free agent forced into a starting role late in the season, and he got absolutely abused by the Cowboys' passing attack. After he got benched in that game, the FOX crew put a graphic on the screen that said he gave up 7 catches for 182 yards on 9 targets. Yeesh.

On the bright side, he battled against the Cardinals' receivers, he has good size, and he's worth developing.

#JimmyVerdict: Back in camp.

Your verdict: 

Eagles stay or go: Michael Jacquet

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles stay or go

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_scramble_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022012.jpg

Mental Health

Personalized screenings may help detect teens at risk of suicide, researchers say
Teen Suicide Risk

Investigations

Bucks County traffic stop intercepts $4 million in heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors say
Bucks Drug Bust Narco

Sixers

Ben Simmons' defense is a second-half weapon for Doc Rivers and the Sixers
Sixers-76ers-Ben-Simmons-defense-Nets_020721_USAT

Art

Gritty posed nude for a 'French jawn' painting during Flyers game
Gritty Flyers Portrait

Valentine's Day

Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia
Valentine's Day dinner specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved