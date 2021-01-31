Eagles stay or go: Interior offensive line

The interior of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line during the Doug Pederson era featured the league's best center in Jason Kelce, and one of the NFL's best guards in Brandon Brooks. Going forward, the Eagles' O-line interior has plenty of question marks, first and foremost being whether Kelce will return or retire. Here we'll look at who stays, and who goes.

Jason Kelce

I don't know if Kelce is going to retire this offseason or not, and I'm not sure anyone else does either, Kelce included. Personally, I don't know what would be in it for Kelce to play in Philadelphia for one more year, given that Jeffrey Lurie all but said 2021 would be a rebuilding year. However, if Kelce did decide to play another year, I do wonder what the Eagles could get in a trade from a contender in need of a center.

The Eagles have a hefty tab to pay on Kelce's contract. If they traded him before June 1, they would have a dead money hit of $10,142,000, and it would actually cost more to trade him than keep him. That probably can't happen.

If they traded him after June 1 (or if he filed retirement papers after June 1), his dead money hit in 2021 would be $2,914,000, with a savings of $5,500,000. However, the Eagles would be on the hook for $7,228,000 in dead money in 2022.



What would Kelce be worth on the trade market? One year at only $5,500,000 salary to the new team, and he still might be the best center in the NFL? I dunno... a 4 in 2022?

#JimmyVerdict: Complete guess here, but when you add the possibility of a trade on top of the possibility of Kelce retiring... Go .



