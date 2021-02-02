Eagles stay or go: Defensive end

The Philadelphia Eagles have an interesting mix at defensive end, and the contract statuses of Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett are highly likely to change in some form this offseason. Today we'll take a look at who will stay at DE for the Birds, and who will go.

Previous "Stay or Go" analysis:

• Howie Roseman • Doug Pederson

• Quarterback • Running back • Wide receiver

• Tight end • Offensive tackle • Interior OL



Brandon Graham

Graham was easily the best player on the Eagles' defense through the first half of the season, but his production faded down the stretch:

Brandon Graham Tackles (TFL) Sacks FF QB hits First 8 games 21 (9) 7 2 11 Last 8 games 14 (4) 1 0 5



Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. His veteran presence could be particularly useful to a new and unestablished head coach like Nick Sirianni.

#JimmyVerdict: Graham will turn 33 in April, but the Eagles are going to have to figure out which veteran players' contracts to restructure just to get under the cap before the start of the new league year in mid-March. It'll essentially be an exercise in choosing the least of the evils, and Graham is probably as good a candidate as any. Stay .



Your verdict:

Eagles stay or go: Brandon Graham