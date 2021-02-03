Eagles stay or go: Defensive tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles have invested hefty financial resources in their defensive tackles, and have not been as dominant in the trenches as perhaps they should have been, given the cost. Here we'll take a look at which defensive tackles will stay in 2021, and which ones will go.

Fletcher Cox

Cox made his sixth straight Pro Bowl in 2020, but that was mostly as a result of reputation as well as the lack of DT competition in the NFC. While still a very good player, Cox is not the elite star he once was.

In 2018, for example, Cox had 10.5 sacks an 34 QB hits. In 2019 and 2020 combined, he had 10 sacks and 19 quarterback hits.

Cox carries huge cap hits each of the next two seasons. He'll count for $23,879,939 in 2021, and $23,779,939 in 2022, the last year of his deal. Additionally, as a result of some previous can-kicking down the road, the Eagles are on the hook for almost $6.5 million on the cap after his contract ends.

#JimmyVerdict: Cox isn't going anywhere this offseason, but there's a remote possibility the Eagles could deal him at the trade deadline if the season gets off to a bad start, as most of us expect.



