Eagles stay or go: Linebacker

Before the 2020 season got underway, it was pretty clear that on paper the Philadelphia Eagles had one of the worst sets of linebackers in the NFL, and sure enough, they did not get good play from the position on the field.

However, looking forward, the Eagles do have some youth there, and when Alex Singleton took over for Nate Gerry as the three-down linebacker, things did improve. Today we'll look at which linebackers will stay, and which ones will go.

Nate Gerry

When opposing quarterbacks targeted Gerry in the passing game in 2020, they completed 27 of 32 pass attempts for 257 yards, 4 TDs, and a QB rating of 139.7, according to pro-football-reference.com. So much for the idea that a converted safety would be a good coverage linebacker.

#JimmyVerdict: There's no need to beat a dead horse. Gerry was obviously bad in 2020, and the linebacker play improved significantly after an injury forced him from the lineup. Go .



