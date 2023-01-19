Eagles-Giants: Predictions, betting odds and more for the NFL Playoffs

It's hard to beat a team twice in the NFL and even harder to do it a third time, but that's the task at hand for the Eagles as their playoff run finally begins.

For the third time this season and for consecutive games at the Linc, the Eagles will get the upstart New York Giants as their divisional-round opponent, with the stakes at their highest yet.

The Giants – led by quarterback Daniel Jones, star running back Saquon Barkley, and first-year coach Brian Daboll – are coming off a massive wild-card victory over the Vikings for their first playoff win since Super Bowl 46 more than a decade ago.

While the top-seeded Eagles – led by MVP-caliber QB Jalen Hurts, breakout pass rusher Haason Reddick, and numerous veterans like Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham – are hoping the extra rest from a first-round bye gave them the necessary time for key players to get healthy so that all the work from a 14-3 regular season quickly results in a trip to Arizona.

It's easier said than done – the No. 1 seed far from guarantees an automatic road to the Super Bowl – but the Eagles have answered nearly every call so far.

Then again, so have the Giants, who took much of the NFL by surprise.

So how are our writers feeling about Saturday night's divisional playoff matchup?

• GAME INFO •

NFL PLAYOFFS, DIVISIONAL ROUND



Eagles (14-3) vs. Giants (9-7-1)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Divisional Round betting odds

