January 03, 2025

Eagles-Giants: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 18 as Saquon Barkley, starters rest

Tanner McKee and the Eagles' reserves will clean up and close out the regular season against Drew Lock and the Giants.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon Barkley won't play on Sunday. Tanner McKee will.

The Eagles are getting ready for the playoffs now. The starters are resting, so the Week 18 finale against the Giants carries next to no weight, especially since there won't be a chance for Saquon Barkley to go get the NFL single-season rushing record.

Big picture, that's probably for the best, though it doesn't leave this last regular season game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field with the makings for much of a thriller...

Oh yeah, the Giants...I mean, they'll be there, and try not to make fools of themselves more than they already have this season.

Here are our picks for Week 18...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 18

Eagles (13-3) vs. Giants (3-13)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 18 betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -2NYG +105
PHI -125		37.5
FanDuel PHI -2.5NYG +118
PHI -136		37.5
BetRiversPHI -2NYG +114
PHI -137		37.5
 BetMGMPHI -2NYG +120
PHI -145		37.5
ESPN BET PHI -2.5NYG +115
PHI -135		37.5
*Lines as of Thursday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-5

PICK: Eagles 23, Giants 17

As noted in our Eagles mailbag on Friday, the players who will likely get the bulk of the snaps on Sunday could look something like this:

Offense:

QB: Tanner McKee
RB: Will Shipley
WR: Jahan Dotson
WR: Johnny Wilson
WR: Ainias Smith
TE: E.J. Jenkins
LT: Fred Johnson
LG: Trevor Keegan
C: Nick Gates
RG: Tyler Steen
RT: Jack Driscoll

Defense:

EDGE: Bryce Huff
DT: Moro Ojomo
NT: Thomas Booker
DT: Gabe Hall (PS callup)
EDGE Jalyx Hunt
LB: Jeremiah Trotter
LB: Oren Burks
CB: Isaiah Rodgers
S: Sydney Brown
S: Tristin McCollum
CB: Kelee Ringo
Nickel: Eli Ricks or Avonte Maddox

And yet, the Eagles are still 3-point favorites! 

The following article is paywalled, but the preview on Google made me legit lol:

010325ExudesIntegrity

Mara "exudes integrity!" Lol. Could you imagine a Philly writer saying the owner of a 3-13 team with a 40-90-1 record since 2017 "exudes integrity?" Like, even if they did, you can't possibly sell that to what should be a furious fan base, right? But also, tanking is very clearly what they should be doing. Their fans should want them to tank. There's nothing wrong with it, in my view, and they'd be incredibly stupid not to. 

But, if you'll recall, former head caoch Joe Judge got super mad when the Eagles tanked in the final game of the 2020 regular season, thus eliminating the 6-10 (🤣) Giants from winning the division instead of the then Washington Football Team.

Beyond Judge's infantile rant four years ago, Mara also has professed numerous times over the years that he is vehemently against tanking. So these dummies are going to try to win, at least from an organizational standpoint.

And you know what? I'm taking the Eagles anyway, because these Giants players likely can't wait for their miserable season to just be over, whereas the Eagles' backups will be hungry for a chance to play and show that they deserve elevated roles in 2025 and beyond..

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-5

PICK: Giants 17, Eagles 13

I expect it to be ugly, and I will be rooting for the Giants to ruin their draft positioning even more.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 12-4

PICK: Eagles 21, Giants 17

A Tanner McKee three-touchdown day? Let's call that shot.

MORE: Eagles-Giants Week 18 injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-5

PICK: Eagles 17, Giants 13

Tanner McKee will lead a couple of nice scoring drives that will keep the Linc engaged in a game that's otherwise meaningless now.

The Giants will try, but Drew Lock had his decent game last week, and honestly, I think some of the reserves who are about to get extended looks will catch a bad Giants team off guard.

MORE: Five things to watch in Eagles-Giants

