Barring a miracle, the Eagles won't be in the postseason this year, ending head coach Nick Sirianni's 5-for-5 streak of qualifying for the playoffs.

Still, with eight games to go, including a few nationally televised games, the Eagles will have something to play for, if not just to avoid being embarrassed on prime time.

They have several players that for various reasons need a strong finish to the 2026 season, mostly to either help their job security or pay check in 2027.

Here's a look at the Eagles who have the most to play for in the second half:

Joe Milton

Milton is with his third team in three seasons and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, making it fairly easy for the Eagles to retain him. Milton won't be considered a potential Eagles starting QB, even if for some reason Jalen Hurts isn't back in 2027, but he has the opportunity to state his case to be the future backup.

As the weeks go by, Milton will get more experience and comfort in Sean Mannion's offense and will be given enough opportunity to showcase his improvement and potential. The Eagles should also get healthier at the skill positions, which should give Milton more weapons to help him audition for the backup job next season and maybe beyond.

The cannon arm and athletic movement are great traits to bank on when considering a future backup.

Contract year guys

The Eagles have several players who will be seeking a bigger payout next season, not the least of whom is DT Moro Ojomo. It's almost a given that Ojomo will get the money the Eagles saved from the Jordan Davis trade when he reaches an agreement on an extension, but until then he needs to stay healthy, productive and keep being a positive presence in the locker room.

In the same vein, EDGEs Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt are in line for extensions after the season. Smith is already eligible for an extension having played three seasons already. With 5.0 sacks, Smith is headed for a career high this season and a strong finish could lock up his long-term security. Hunt, who has zero sacks and just six QB hits, is way off from his breakout 2025 season, but he has battled injuries and the team still likes him. If he can look more like last year's edge rusher over the next eight weeks, the Eagles won't be afraid to reward him.

The one-year deal for CB Riq Woolen didn't work out the way the Eagles envisioned it during the offseason, but Woolen's measureables and upside aren't going anywhere and he has the chance to still be a good commodity in free agency with a strong second half. The Eagles would love to see Woolen earn a good contract elsewhere in free agency to help them in the comp pick formula.

Makai Lemon

As our Jimmy Kempski wrote, first-round rookie WR Makai Lemon came to the Eagles with a reputation for being sure-handed and tough despite lacking top-end speed and athleticism. So far, most of that has played out. Despite missing a significant part of his first offseason because of hamstring injuries, Lemon has gradually improved each week but he has dropped too many passes for someone whose hands must be his calling card.

It's still very interesting (to me) that the Eagles passed on some first-round caliber OTs to take Lemon given that the USC product more profiles as a slot receiver than an outside weapon who can win down the sideline and over the top – areas where Jalen Hurts prefers to throw the ball and excels. It's not Lemon's fault that the offense has become a complete disaster, but so far, he's really only shown the ability to get his catches on shallow crossers and other schemed routes that don't require him to win 1-on-1. (Because I wrote this, someone who lives in his/her mom's basement will scour the internet for that one example of Lemon beating someone 1-on-1, book it).

Lemon has to shore up his hands and start to make some plays a little further downfield to inspire some confidence that he can mirror those Amon-Ra St. Brown comps. So far, those traits haven't really shown.

Jihaad Campbell

On the subject of first-round picks who need to play like it, that also applies to last year's 31st overall selection. Campbell was asked to fill the void left by Nakobe Dean, a tough ask for sure but also not unfair for someone picked in the first round out of Alabama. Campbell just hasn't shown excellent key-and-diagnose acumen and at times appears a step slow in run defense because he doesn't get downhill instinctually the way Dean did or the way Zack Baun does.

Campbell has also battled injuries since his rookie season, including two different shoulder procedures and most recently hamstring/quad issues that have forced him to miss each of the past two games. Maybe all the offseason time missed from his shoulder surgeries stunted his growth. He only played off-ball LB for two years at 'Bama after converting from an edge rusher.

The Eagles like Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and were already platooning him with Campbell before the past two games. They will have to make a decision next offseason about their starting ILB tandem. Trotter isn't half the athlete that Campbell is but he plays the off-ball LB position more naturally. Trotter's strength is being able to key and diagnose, along with getting downhill against the run.

If Campbell can't perform to the needed standard over the next eight games, the Eagles might have to seriously consider moving him to an edge defender role in the offseason.

Ty Robinson

Look for a major uptick in snaps for the second-year DT who was a fourth-round pick in 2025. Robinson has been buried on a deep DT depth chart for almost two years, but the Davis trade slid him up the totem pole one rung and puts him more solidly into the rotation. Robinson was drafted for his interior pass rush, like Milton Williams and Ojomo before him, but he hasn't really shown a consistent vicious burst in his limited playing time. He recorded no pressures in his 38 total pass rushes as a rookie and this year has just one on 28 pass rushes.

Robinson's playing time increased in Weeks 8 and 9. He played at least 13 percent of the snaps in back to back to games for the first time in his career and he should continue to see a higher percentage going forward. But Robinson must show that he has developed enough to be a somewhat steadier force or else he'll show up to the offseason program buried again behind a draft pick, free-agent signing or some combination of both.

By his third season, Robinson should be No. 3 in the pecking order behind Jalen Carter and Ojomo and poised for a breakout season. But only if he can show improvement over the second half.

Markel Bell

During the bye week, the Eagles waived swing OT Fred Johnson, an indication that they have no plan to bench struggling rookie RT Markel Bell. Barring an injury, Bell will be the starter for the rest of the season as he continues to learn on the fly. It's clear that Bell needs a ton of technique work in the offseason. He also needs to get stronger; too often he's been driven back by smaller, quicker defenders who get into his chest.

Bell, a third-round pick from Miami, was viewed as a potential successor to Lane Johnson when the Eagles drafted him but he wasn't supposed inherit that role this soon. He should be given some leniency, but the Eagles also have two first-round picks in 2027 and fixing the offensive line will be their top priority. If there's an offensive tackle they like, they'll have plenty of ammunition to get him, which means Bell might have to convince Howie Roseman that he should still be viewed as the right tackle of the future.

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