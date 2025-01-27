More Sports:

January 27, 2025

Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs are slight early favorites over Eagles

Betting lines and odds for the Eagles and Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles Chiefs Super Bowl LVII 2023 Joe Rondone/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes before Super Bowl LVII. They will now meet again in New Orleans.

For the second time in three seasons, the Eagles will match up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Birds will head to New Orleans fresh off a smackdown of the rival Commanders while the Chiefs yet again bested the Bills in the AFC playoffs. 

As of Monday afternoon, the major sportsbooks currently have Kansas City has slight favorites, though movement on the lines are common in the multi-week lead-up to the Big Game itself. 

Here's what they look like right now:

 BookSpread Money Line  Total
FanDuel KC -1.5 KC: -124
PHI: +105 		o/u 49.5 
DraftKings KC -1.5 KC: -125
PHI: +105 		o/u 49.5 

When the two teams met in Super Bowl LVII back in Feb. 2023, the Eagles closed as one-point favorites, per pro-football-reference

We'll see what it ends up as this time around...

MORE: Eagles fans wanted the Chiefs and revenge

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Odds

Videos

Featured

Sonny's cocktail joint reopening

Live! Restaurant Week 2025
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Car crashes into crowd of Eagles fans, injuring several

Driver strikes eagles fans

Sponsored

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

LiveCasino-Native-012725-Restaurant

Shopping

New Wells Fargo Center shop lets fans build their own Gritty plush

Gritty store

Mental Health

Feeling political distress? Here are coping strategies a psychologist shares with his clients

Psychologist Patient Stress

Parties

Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

philadelphia film society oscars party

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

012525JalenHurtsPatrickMahomes

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved