Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs are slight early favorites over Eagles

For the second time in three seasons, the Eagles will match up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Birds will head to New Orleans fresh off a smackdown of the rival Commanders while the Chiefs yet again bested the Bills in the AFC playoffs.

As of Monday afternoon, the major sportsbooks currently have Kansas City has slight favorites, though movement on the lines are common in the multi-week lead-up to the Big Game itself.

Here's what they look like right now:

Book Spread Money Line Total FanDuel KC -1.5 KC: -124

PHI: +105 o/u 49.5 DraftKings KC -1.5 KC: -125

PHI: +105 o/u 49.5



When the two teams met in Super Bowl LVII back in Feb. 2023, the Eagles closed as one-point favorites, per pro-football-reference.

We'll see what it ends up as this time around...

