November 15, 2024

Jalen Hurts trolls Scott Van Pelt on 'SportsCenter' following Eagles' win over Commanders

Jalen Hurts poked some fun at ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt, a Maryland native, after the Eagles took down the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Hurts helped lead the Eagles to a 26-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

With longtime beloved host Scott Van Pelt holding down the late shift on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Thursday evening, Jalen Hurts joined the show following the Eagles' win over the Commanders.

The quarterback poked fun at Van Pelt, a Maryland native and University of Maryland graduate, about the Birds taking down a team from the area:

A partial transcription of the friendly back-and-forth:

Hurts: Hey, Scott, how are you feeling? How are you feeling? You're a DMV guy.

SVP: I mean, is this what we're going to do? Is this really what we're going to do? I mean, I'm okay! We'll see, hey, we'll see you down here in a little bit. That's okay... I'm okay. Listen...

Hurts: I was just asking, man...

SVP: No joke... Everyone knows what you guys are. They're trying to build down here. You know, we look forward to seeing you in our neighborhood in a while. I know they'll be a lot of Philly fans in the building.

The Eagles moved to 8-2 following the win, dropping Washington to 7-4 and taking a nice lead in the NFC East. The teams will face against down I-95 in December in Week 16.

MORE: Eagles defense rises to occasion in win over Washington

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

