Super Bowl LIX odds: Eagles are favorites going into Championship Game Weekend

The Eagles survived against the Rams in the Divisional Round and will now square off against a familiar foe in the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. Over in the AFC, it'll be another Bills-Chiefs playoff matchup.

Who is the favorite to win it all in Super Bowl LIX down in New Orleans in February? Well, as of Monday morning, it's the Birds on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Team Super Bowl Odds Eagles +175 Chiefs +240 Bills +260 Commanders +650



I'm far from a gambling expert, but I can parse through this a bit. I don't think the Eagles would be favorites straight up against either Buffalo or Kansas City in the Big Game itself. Those two teams will beat the crap out of each other on Sunday in a hard fought battle between two relatively evenly matched squads. The Eagles, on the other hand, are heavier favorites this weekend, giving 5.5 points to Washington. Kansas City, conversely, is a 1.5-point favorite over Buffalo.

You have to make it the Super Bowl to win it and, as Washington's upset in Detroit on Saturday night proved, there are no gimme games in the NFL playoffs, but the Eagles, on paper and on the sports books, are the most likely team of the four remaining to advance this round.

The Eagles are also just good in their own right! You can't discredit that.

Some unsolicited advice... I'd rather bet on Saquon Barkley at +550 to win Super Bowl MVP right now than the Eagles to win outright. If the Eagles are going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, it'll likely come after relying on their team MVP over the next two games with more legendary performances. Just sayin'!

