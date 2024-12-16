More Sports:

December 16, 2024

WATCH: Jalen Hurts jokes with Tom Brady following Eagles' win over Steelers

Jalen Hurts had a three-touchdown day in Week 15 as the Eagles moved to 12-2. His big performance received praise from Tom Brady.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Tom Brady Jalen Hurts Playoffs Kim Klement/Imagn Images

Tom Brady faced off against Jalen Hurts twice during the 2021 season.

Following the Eagles' convincing, pass-heavy win over the Steelers on Sunday, Jalen Hurts chatted with FOX commentator Tom Brady, who was a broadcaster for the game. Hurts was named Brady's "LFG Player of the Game" after totaling three total touchdowns and 335 yards of offense.

Before some discussion of offensive dynamics from the GOAT and Hurts, the Birds' quarterback joked about his history facing off against Brady, as the former Buccaneers QB beat Hurts and the Eagles twice during the 2021 season:

There's no shame in losing to the best player of all time certainly. Even in that brutal playoff loss in Tampa following the 2021 campaign, it can be chalked up as a learning experience. They Eagles took a licking and came back and nearly won the Super Bowl the next year. Now, they're on a mission to get back and finish the job with a 12-2 record currently. 

