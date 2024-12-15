WATCH: Brandon Graham makes Super Bowl joke with Tom Brady before Eagles game

Ask any Eagles fan their happiest moment watching the Birds and they'll all probably have the same answer: seeing Brandon Graham's strip sack on Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. The game-saving, city-changing turnover stands as the definitive play in Philadelphia sports history.

Brady is in Philadelphia as a commentator for FOX's broadcast of the Eagles-Steelers game in Week 15. Brady was on the field before the game and Graham, who is unfortunately out for the season due to injury, made his presence known to Brady once again:

"I just wanted to do that one more time!" Graham said, mimicking a sack on Brady.

Between that and the "E-A-G-L-E-S" chants yelled at Bill Belichick at North Carolina, it's been a big weekend for poking fun at old Patriots foes.

I'm sure it's burned into your brain, but here's a refresher of Graham's iconic play before the Birds kick off in the late-afternoon window:

