WATCH: Brandon Graham makes Super Bowl joke with Tom Brady before Eagles game

December 15, 2024
Ask any Eagles fan their happiest moment watching the Birds and they'll all probably have the same answer: seeing Brandon Graham's strip sack on Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. The game-saving, city-changing turnover stands as the definitive play in Philadelphia sports history.
Brady is in Philadelphia as a commentator for FOX's broadcast of the Eagles-Steelers game in Week 15. Brady was on the field before the game and Graham, who is unfortunately out for the season due to injury, made his presence known to Brady once again:
Reminiscing with Tom lol 😂@brandongraham55 | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/6AxSkQL39G— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 15, 2024
"I just wanted to do that one more time!" Graham said, mimicking a sack on Brady.
Between that and the "E-A-G-L-E-S" chants yelled at Bill Belichick at North Carolina, it's been a big weekend for poking fun at old Patriots foes.
I'm sure it's burned into your brain, but here's a refresher of Graham's iconic play before the Birds kick off in the late-afternoon window:
#SUPERBOWL LII— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 5, 2024
The #Eagles and #Patriots combine for the most net offensive yards ever in an #NFL game (1,151).
But with Tom Brady down 5, looking to drive the Pats for the winning score, Philly's Brandon Graham strip-sacks him with 2:09 left to ice it.pic.twitter.com/EN3PnPBdgz
