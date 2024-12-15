More Sports:

December 15, 2024

WATCH: Brandon Graham makes Super Bowl joke with Tom Brady before Eagles game

Super Bowl LII lives on forever for Brandon Graham and Eagles fans.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brandon Graham Tom Brady Super Bowl LII Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Brandon Graham's strip sack on Tom Brady will live on forever in Philadelphia lore.

Ask any Eagles fan their happiest moment watching the Birds and they'll all probably have the same answer: seeing Brandon Graham's strip sack on Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. The game-saving, city-changing turnover stands as the definitive play in Philadelphia sports history.

Brady is in Philadelphia as a commentator for FOX's broadcast of the Eagles-Steelers game in Week 15. Brady was on the field before the game and Graham, who is unfortunately out for the season due to injury, made his presence known to Brady once again:

"I just wanted to do that one more time!" Graham said, mimicking a sack on Brady. 

Between that and the "E-A-G-L-E-S" chants yelled at Bill Belichick at North Carolina, it's been a big weekend for poking fun at old Patriots foes. 

I'm sure it's burned into your brain, but here's a refresher of Graham's iconic play before the Birds kick off in the late-afternoon window:

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham Tom Brady

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Taqueria Amor

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!
Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Two teens shot at Christmas Village outside City Hall; 14-year-old in critical condition

Christmas Village Shooting

Sponsored

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

TV

Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis with Stephen Colbert

Sabrina Carpenter Colbert

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fishtown Freeze and hot chocolate crawl

Weekend guide

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved