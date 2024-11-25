Eagles react to losing Brandon Graham for the season: 'We're gonna rally right behind him and have his back'

Brandon Graham kept a smile and tried to keep things positive, like he always does.

But reality was setting in.

He's done for the season, the longtime edge rusher told the media huddled around his locker after the Eagles beat the Rams in LA on Sunday night. A chip block late into the 37-20 win caught his left arm the wrong way and tore his triceps.

His 15th season, and what he intended to be the "farewell tour" on what was already a remarkable Eagles career, had suddenly been cut short.

And now what's next as far as his career is concerned is unknown. Graham didn't shut down the thought of returning for a 16th season, and lamented over how well he was playing and how good of shape he was in even at age 36, but he understood, too, that a lengthy rehab process lies ahead and that this very well could be the end of the line.

In the here and now though, Graham persisted that the Eagles are still on a mission, which won't be done until the second they're hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, and stressed that he'll still be around the locker room trying to be the best leader he can off the field.

"It's like, hey, at the end of the day, if I had to go out like this, I love the way I gave it everything out there on the field," Graham said. "All I know is they ain't done with me yet, so I'm gonna make sure I get out there and just be the best leader I could be, like I always do.

"Keep bringing energy, and let people know how lucky they are that I am out," he slipped in with a laugh he couldn't hold back.

Still, the Eagles are going to miss Graham on the field, as a core veteran presence, as a still high-performing pass rusher, and yeah, as the expert trash-talker.

And that realization was felt immediately throughout the locker room and at the press conference podium. Here were some of the Eagles' reactions to the news postgame...

• Right tackle Lane Johnson, who has been Graham's teammate for years and formed part of the franchise's longtime core together: "You know, when BG tore his Achilles, he was in the same mood. He promised he was going to come back and be better than he was, and he did. But for me, I'm devastated for him. He's probably the best leader I've been around, just, not only in how he plays but how he mentors the young guys on and off the field. He's kind of like a father figure to all these guys, and the guy that I think his story just screams perseverance and resiliency, just with everything he's overcome. So, you know, especially with the year he's having. People thought the farewell tour was just us tipping our hats to him, but hey, the f***in' guy can play football, and he can play it at a very high level. So I'm hurting for him. I love him. He was really having a terrific game today. He's just really a dynamic guy, but he's in a positive spirit. He's gonna be there with us, but it's hard to replace a guy like that."

• Running Saquon Barkley, who hasn't been Graham's teammate for long, yet felt like he's always been since he signed with the Eagles: "BG is...I've only been able to be his teammate for such a short period of time, but I felt like I've known him for my whole life. He's the reason why this transition [to Philadelphia] for me was so easy, him along with all of the guys, but it's cool to have a vet like that and be able to talk to him about anything. I remember OTAs, sitting to the side of him and just talking about life, getting to know each other. The energy and the passion that he brings, not only to this team, but to the city...He epitomizes what it is to be a Philadelphia Eagle, and all of us gotta get in line to try to follow and do it, accomplish the things that he accomplished. But one thing we know about BG, he's gonna come to work still with a smile on his face, and on Sundays, when we're walking up and we're walking by, or that team's walking by, he's still gonna talk crap to the guys. He's the leader of this team. We're gonna rally right behind him and have his back."

• Young nose tackle Jordan Davis on Graham's assurance that he'll still be around to help: "I expect nothing less from him. He's gonna be there. He's gonna make it a point to be there every step of the way, no matter where he is, no matter where we are, I know BG is gonna be there. It's unfortunate that it happened."

• Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who said a prayer with Graham before he left the field on Sunday night when they realized the injury's severity: "Very unfortunate, for the man first and the teammate second, a guy that has endeared himself to this franchise, has always tried to uplift those and really just teach the young guys that are coming in. You got to think with a guy as deep as he is in his tenure, it's bigger than the game and why he's still playing. His pursuit has been to be his best self, but really to be the best teammate he can be, and serve everyone he can...He's battle-tested. He's experienced some of these things once before, and God has seen it through for him. I think it's just another pit stop for him where he's gonna come back stronger from it, a better man, a better player, whatever he chooses to do and be, I know he'll be better from it. And I know his energy and enthusiasm will reign on as we continue to play the course of the season."

• Head coach Nick Sirianni, who was hesitant to speak definitively on anything yet: "Love him. One of my favorite guys I've been able to coach. We'll see where it is. I'm not ready to talk about it yet. Holding out hope, and we'll see."

• And Graham one more time on the run he and the team were having before the injury put a halt on it: "Man...boy...mmh...man, we were having fun out there! We're still gonna have fun, but yeah, I'm definitely, as a player...I'm out for the year."

