One bettor lost $24,000 when the Eagles recorded a safety against the Buccaneers

If the explosion of legalized sports betting has taught fans anything, it should be that there's no such thing as a guaranteed win. One better on Monday night's Eagles-Buccaneers game, however, learned that the hard way.

During the third quarter with the Bucs backed up at their own one-yard line, the Eagles' defensive line blew up Tampa Bay's offensive line, clearing a lane for linebacker Nicholas Morrow to tackle running back Rachaad White in the end zone. That's a safety, racking up two points for the Eagles to make the score 22-3.

A safety, of course, is a rarity in the NFL, so much so that one better thought they could easily win some scratch betting "no safety" during Monday Night Football. They were wrong.

That individual bet $24,000 on "no safety" during the game at -2500 odds on BetRivers. They lost all of that thanks to Morrow and the Birds' defense:

I'm sure this person is Vegas based and this is a routine evening for them, but rough break regardless. The hard truth: don't break the bank for a marginal win and don't bet against this Eagles front seven.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader