More Sports:

February 02, 2024

Report: Chip Kelly candidate for Commanders' offensive coordinator job

Will Chip Kelly return to the NFL? He's reportedly a candidate for the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator job.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Chip-Kelly-Eagles-Commanders Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

Chip Kelly could be on his way back to the NFL. Will he land with the Commanders?

Chip Kelly's NFL career began with some fireworks at FedEx Field way back in 2013.

His return to the pro game may come at the exact same stadium.

Per a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kelly, the former Eagles and 49ers head coach who currently leads the UCLA Bruins, is a candidate for the Commanders' offensive coordinator job. 

Fowler states that Kelly "is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him."

This comes on the heels of a recent report about a potential jump to the NFL for Kelly. Where there's smoke, there's fire.

Eagles fans, with how stale Kelly's offense got by the time he crashed and burned in 2015, would assuredly welcome facing him twice per season. Maybe if Sean Desai or Matt Patricia was running the defense there would be concerns of embarrassment, but against Vic Fangio? They'll be calling out the Commanders' plays pre-snap. 

MORE: Coaching changes for the NFC East

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chip Kelly Commanders

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

"Giselle" haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Without clearly notifying public, Penn Museum buries remains of 19 Black Philadelphians held in its collection
Penn Museum burial

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Fitness

Thinking of running the Broad Street Run for the first time? Or trying to notch a personal best? Experts offer advice
Broad Street Run

TV

'Abbott Elementary' returns for Season 3 next week. Here's what to know
abbott elementary season 3 new characters

Sixers

NBA trade deadline: Everything to know about the Sixers
Alex Caruso

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Film Society to kick off Black History Month by showing movies by African American filmmakers
Black Cinema Weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved