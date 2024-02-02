Report: Chip Kelly candidate for Commanders' offensive coordinator job

Chip Kelly's NFL career began with some fireworks at FedEx Field way back in 2013.

His return to the pro game may come at the exact same stadium.

Per a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kelly, the former Eagles and 49ers head coach who currently leads the UCLA Bruins, is a candidate for the Commanders' offensive coordinator job.

Fowler states that Kelly "is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him."

This comes on the heels of a recent report about a potential jump to the NFL for Kelly. Where there's smoke, there's fire.

Eagles fans, with how stale Kelly's offense got by the time he crashed and burned in 2015, would assuredly welcome facing him twice per season. Maybe if Sean Desai or Matt Patricia was running the defense there would be concerns of embarrassment, but against Vic Fangio? They'll be calling out the Commanders' plays pre-snap.

