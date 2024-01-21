Report: Chip Kelly drawing interest from multiple NFL teams as offensive coordinator

Could Chip Kelly return to the NFL after a brief period a decade ago where it looked like he revolutionized the professional game?

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Kelly is "drawing interest" from multiple teams for offensive coordinator vacancies.

Kelly has spent the last six seasons as the head coach at UCLA, posting an underwhelming record of 35-34. After posting a pair of 10-6 seasons to open his pro career as the Eagles' head coach, the Kelly era crashed and burned in 2015. Kelly hopped to the 49ers for the 2016 season and it went even worse, as Kelly's San Francisco team went 2-14.

Kelly has always felt like more of a college coach than a pro given his, well, egomaniacal tendencies, but it would be so strange to see him back in the NFL after such a long gap.

The obvious question... Would the Eagles have interest if they're going to move forward with new coordinators?

Uh, no.

Some names that would have a better chance of being the next Eagles' play-caller than ol' Chip: Dom DiSandro, Jimmy Kempski, Joe Jurevicius, Barry Keoghan, Quinta Brunson, Jim Kenney and I could spend the next 24 hours listing off more individuals...

