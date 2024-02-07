More Sports:

February 07, 2024

Report: Chip Kelly interviewed for Seahawks' offensive coordinator job

Former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly could return to the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Chip-Kelly-Eagles-Seahawks Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Could Chip Kelly be the new Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator?

Chip Kelly is one step closer to a potential NFL return.

According to the Ringer's Benjamin Solak, Kelly, currently the head coach at UCLA (not Oregon), interviewed for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator opening on Tuesday night:

Rumors have swirled about Kelly heading back to the NFL following three up-and-down seasons with the Eagles from 2013-2015 and a disastrous 2016 campaign with the 49ers. 

Much to the chagrin of Eagles fans, the Seahawks are not on the Birds' 2024 schedule. 

The Eagles' 2014 loss to Seattle is one of the most infuriating games I witnessed in my pre-journalism days as a fan. Russell Wilson ran circles around the Eagles' pass-rushers at Lincoln Financial Field for a "Black Out" late-afternoon game. Heading into the game at 9-3, the Eagles would lose three straight and fall out of the playoff picture. Just another instance of the Seahawks owning the Eagles!

If Kelly indeed heads to Seattle, the clock is ticking for him to ostracize star wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett...

MORE: Travis Kelce says Jason has some football left in him

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chip Kelly

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

"Giselle" haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Mütter Museum receives unusual package with jars containing two preserved fetuses, police say
Mutter fetuses

Sponsored

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

Adult Health

A kiosk that teaches CPR is traveling to Philly communities heavily impacted by heart disease
CPR kiosk Philly

Food & Drink

Ready for a break-up? Insomnia Cookies will send a handwritten note to your partner – and a few parting treats
Insomnia Cookies breakup

Phillies

Phillies will wear Phillie Phanatic batting practice hats this season
Phillie-Phanatic-Batting-Practice-Cap

Fundraisers

The Boozy Mutt to host its own Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday
Boozy Mutt Puppy Bowl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved