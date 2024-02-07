Report: Chip Kelly interviewed for Seahawks' offensive coordinator job

Chip Kelly is one step closer to a potential NFL return.

According to the Ringer's Benjamin Solak, Kelly, currently the head coach at UCLA (not Oregon), interviewed for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator opening on Tuesday night:

Rumors have swirled about Kelly heading back to the NFL following three up-and-down seasons with the Eagles from 2013-2015 and a disastrous 2016 campaign with the 49ers.

Much to the chagrin of Eagles fans, the Seahawks are not on the Birds' 2024 schedule.

The Eagles' 2014 loss to Seattle is one of the most infuriating games I witnessed in my pre-journalism days as a fan. Russell Wilson ran circles around the Eagles' pass-rushers at Lincoln Financial Field for a "Black Out" late-afternoon game. Heading into the game at 9-3, the Eagles would lose three straight and fall out of the playoff picture. Just another instance of the Seahawks owning the Eagles!

If Kelly indeed heads to Seattle, the clock is ticking for him to ostracize star wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader