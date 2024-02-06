Travis Kelce on Jason: 'I think he's got some football left in him'

The Eagles will head to Brazil in September as the host team for the NFL's first-ever South America game. When the Birds suit up for Week 1, will Jason Kelce be joining them on the field at Corinthians Arena?

At the Opening Night of Super Bowl Week festivities on Monday, Kansas City's Travis Kelce, Jason's brother, obviously, was asked if Jason will be playing in that monumental game as he weighs retirement yet again:

Reporter: Do you think Jason plays in that Brazil game?

Travis: I think so. I don't know. I'm not a betting man, but I think he's got some football left in him. Reporter: What are the odds? Travis: What are the odds? I don't even know. I'm going to leave that up to him.

What once felt like a foregone conclusion continues to be iffy as the Eagles' offseason continues to progress. Will Kelce be back in 2024? He deserves to ride off into the sunset if that's his choice, but the Eagles would be elated to have him return for one more year.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader