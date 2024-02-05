More Sports:

February 05, 2024

Eagles will play in Brazil during Week 1 of 2024 season

The Eagles will 'host' the first ever NFL game to be played in Brazil in September.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles are headed to Brazil.

Brush up on your Portuguese, Philadelphians. The Eagles are headed to Brazil.

The NFL announced Monday night that the Birds will be playing in Brazil on Sept. 6 during Week 1 of the 2024 season against a yet-to-be-named opponent, the NFL's first-ever game in the country. 

It'll be a Friday game, too, the first NFL game to be played on a Friday during the league's opening week. It'll take place in the city of São Paulo at Corinthians Arena. 

This will technically be one of the Eagles' "home" games for this season, so that is one less game where the team will have a true home-field advantage, but it's easy to envision a whole flock of fans making the trip down to South America in September. 

