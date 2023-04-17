Eagles players react to Jalen Hurts contract extension on Twitter

April 17, 2023
The deal is done. Jalen Hurts has finally landed his massive contract extension, a five-year deal worth up to $255 million (with $179.4 million guaranteed). By average annual value, it is, as of right now before more quarterback deals flood the market, Hurts is the highest-paid player in the history of the sport. Just 12 months ago, there was a debate in this city whether Hurts was actually The Guy. Things change quickly.
Eagles fans are understandably ecstatic about the contract and so are Hurts' teammates. Many of them have taken to Twitter to react to the big news:
All-Pro Lane Johnson is hoping for Hurts to pick up the tab at their next dinner:
Dinner on @JalenHurts! 💰💰💰— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 17, 2023
Congrats bro - well-deserved 🙌
That's his quarterback!
That's my quarterback! 💪 @JalenHurts https://t.co/WZ351OsSBe— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 17, 2023
Safety K'Von Wallace responded to Hurts' huge contract, too:
Yes lord J money— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) April 17, 2023
Darius Slay is staying in Philly in 2023 and is amped that Hurts will be here for years to come:
Love it… fam deserves it!! https://t.co/B7s9N6fe2M— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 17, 2023
Linebacker Shaun Bradley knows Hurts deserved this:
‼️‼️‼️ much deserved congrats gang https://t.co/kuZ2wBqXTi— Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) April 17, 2023
A.J. Brown, unsurprisingly, had by far the funniest response, posting a video of Shannon Sharpe trolling Skip Bayless about how good Hurts and the Eagles are:
April 17, 2023
DeVonta Smith certainly thought it was funny as well:
April 17, 2023
Retired NFL players chimed in to celebrate Hurts' deal, too.
Former offensive lineman and radio host Geoff Schwartz gave Hurts his props:
Good for Hurts! https://t.co/ByWUw3oGcb— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 17, 2023
As did Pro Bowler Antoine Bethea:
Well deserved 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/QOjNGSdmzr— Antoine Bethea (AB41) (@ABethea41) April 17, 2023
Retired defensive back Darius Butler is right. This is yet another great move from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman:
Great deal for a GREAT player!!! 💰— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 17, 2023
Howie Roseman continues to put on masterclass! #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/FJJiphL3Dy
Super Bowl LII champion Torrey Smith knows Hurts has come along way since being benched in the title game at Alabama:
What a story! I’m hyped for him. Well deserved! https://t.co/K3bxo6Q9LV pic.twitter.com/CvBi5xh1Di— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 17, 2023
This certainly won't be the last of the praise that rolls in for Hurts.
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader