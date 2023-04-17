More Sports:

April 17, 2023

Eagles players react to Jalen Hurts contract extension on Twitter

Eagles players, from Lane Johnson to A.J. Brown and more, reacted to Jalen Hurts' new five-year contract extension on Twitter.

Shamus Clancy
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.

The deal is done. Jalen Hurts has finally landed his massive contract extension, a five-year deal worth up to $255 million (with $179.4 million guaranteed). By average annual value, it is, as of right now before more quarterback deals flood the market, Hurts is the highest-paid player in the history of the sport. Just 12 months ago, there was a debate in this city whether Hurts was actually The Guy. Things change quickly.

Eagles fans are understandably ecstatic about the contract and so are Hurts' teammates. Many of them have taken to Twitter to react to the big news:

All-Pro Lane Johnson is hoping for Hurts to pick up the tab at their next dinner:

That's his quarterback! 

Safety K'Von Wallace responded to Hurts' huge contract, too: 

Darius Slay is staying in Philly in 2023 and is amped that Hurts will be here for years to come:

Linebacker Shaun Bradley knows Hurts deserved this:

A.J. Brown, unsurprisingly, had by far the funniest response, posting a video of Shannon Sharpe trolling Skip Bayless about how good Hurts and the Eagles are:

DeVonta Smith certainly thought it was funny as well:

Retired NFL players chimed in to celebrate Hurts' deal, too. 

Former offensive lineman and radio host Geoff Schwartz gave Hurts his props:

As did Pro Bowler Antoine Bethea:

Retired defensive back Darius Butler is right. This is yet another great move from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman:

Super Bowl LII champion Torrey Smith knows Hurts has come along way since being benched in the title game at Alabama:

This certainly won't be the last of the praise that rolls in for Hurts. 

Nick Sirianni rings the bell at Sixers' first playoff game

Shamus Clancy
