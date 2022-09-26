Jalen Hurts jumps to second in NFL MVP odds after 3-0 start

September 26, 2022
After last week's Eagles home win over the Vikings, I noted that quarterback Jalen Hurts had jumped to third in NFL MVP odds at +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook behind just Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Hurts turned in the best game of his young career in the game against Minnesota and he didn't stop airing out on Sunday in a road win down in Maryland against the Commanders. The odds have jumped once again because of Hurts' play.
Hurts is now second at +700 behind Allen. This is where the odds currently sit as of Monday morning on DraftKings Sportsbook:
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|+300
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|+600
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|+700
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|+700
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|+1400
Here's were the odds last Tuesday:
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|+350
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|+500
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|+800
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|+1000
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|+1200
