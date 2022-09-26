Jalen Hurts jumps to second in NFL MVP odds after 3-0 start

After last week's Eagles home win over the Vikings, I noted that quarterback Jalen Hurts had jumped to third in NFL MVP odds at +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook behind just Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Hurts turned in the best game of his young career in the game against Minnesota and he didn't stop airing out on Sunday in a road win down in Maryland against the Commanders. The odds have jumped once again because of Hurts' play.

Hurts is now second at +700 behind Allen. This is where the odds currently sit as of Monday morning on DraftKings Sportsbook:





Player Team Odds Josh Allen Bills +300 Jalen Hurts Eagles +600 Lamar Jackson Ravens +700 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs +700 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins +1400



Here's were the odds last Tuesday:

Player Team Odds Josh Allen Bills +350 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs +500 Jalen Hurts Eagles +800 Justin Herbert Chargers +1000 Lamar Jackson Ravens +1200

Right before the season kicked, I had seen MVP odds for Hurts range from +1800 to +2200.





Three games into the season, the Eagles are first in yards gained and fifth in points scored. Hurts leads the whole NFL in yards per attempt (9.3) and yards per completion (13.9) while throwing for 916 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while completing 67.3 percent of his passes. He's rushed for three touchdowns as well.

