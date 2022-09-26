More Sports:

September 26, 2022

Jalen Hurts jumps to second in NFL MVP odds after 3-0 start

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Touchdown-Quez-Watkins-Week-2-Vkings-2022 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Uh oh. Can Jalen Hurts pass now, too?

After last week's Eagles home win over the Vikings, I noted that quarterback Jalen Hurts had jumped to third in NFL MVP odds at +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook behind just Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Hurts turned in the best game of his young career in the game against Minnesota and he didn't stop airing out on Sunday in a road win down in Maryland against the Commanders. The odds have jumped once again because of Hurts' play.

Hurts is now second at +700 behind Allen. This is where the odds currently sit as of Monday morning on DraftKings Sportsbook:


 PlayerTeam Odds 
 Josh AllenBills +300 
Jalen Hurts Eagles +600 
Lamar Jackson Ravens +700 
 Patrick MahomesChiefs +700 
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins +1400 

Here's were the odds last Tuesday:

 PlayerTeam  Odds
Josh AllenBills  +350
 Patrick MahomesChiefs  +500
Jalen Hurts Eagles  +800 
 Justin Herbert Chargers+1000 
Lamar Jackson Ravens +1200 

Right before the season kicked, I had seen MVP odds for Hurts range from +1800 to +2200.

Three games into the season, the Eagles are first in yards gained and fifth in points scored. Hurts leads the whole NFL in yards per attempt (9.3) and yards per completion (13.9) while throwing for 916 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while completing 67.3 percent of his passes. He's rushed for three touchdowns as well. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalen Hurts Josh Allen

Videos

Featured

Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project
SEPTA KOP Rail

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Children's Health

Formula may be right for infants, but experts warn that toddlers don't need it
Instant formula

Eagles

Jalen Hurts jumps to second in NFL MVP odds after 3-0 start
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Touchdown-Quez-Watkins-Week-2-Vkings-2022

Food & Drink

La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever
La Colombe PSL on tap

Arts & Culture

At Penn museum's art of smells exhibit, beauty is in the nose of the beholder
Sissel Tolaas art smell exhibit University of Penn

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved