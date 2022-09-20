Jalen Hurts MVP odds jump after huge Monday Night Football performance

Jalen Hurts is the man of the hour in Philadelphia, turning in the best performance of his young pro career in a huge Eagles Monday Night Football win over the Vikings. Even outside the Delaware Valley, people are picking up on how good Hurts has been in 2022 so far.

The betting markets have Hurts looking like one of the stars of the league right now. After Monday's 24-7 win, which saw a three-touchdown performance from Hurts on national television, the third-year quarterback's odds to win NFL MVP have skyrocketed. Here are the names with the best chance of bringing home the hardware on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday morning:

Player Team Odds Josh Allen Bills +350 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs +500 Jalen Hurts Eagles +800 Justin Herbert Chargers +1000 Lamar Jackson Ravens +1200





Before the season, I had seen MVP odds for Hurts range from +1800 to +2200.

Josh Allen is definitely the favorite right now. The media is all over the Buffalo Bills, who look to be the most complete squad in the entire league through the first two weeks of the 2022 season. If the Eagles are able to keep their current place and tear through the rest of the NFC on the way to the No. 1 seed in the conference though, Hurts is going to have quite the compelling case.

Heading into Week 3, Hurts is seventh in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, and tied for first in rushing touchdowns while leading an Eagles offense that has more total yards than any team in the NFL.

Hey, the last time an Eagles quarterback was in the second year of his coach's system, that dude had a serious MVP case himself.

It's a beautiful Tuesday in Philly and Eagles fans should have fun running wild while dreaming of yet another parade down Broad Street.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader