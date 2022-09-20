WATCH: Jalen Hurts, Quez Watkins connect on 53-yard Eagles TD

September 20, 2022
Darius Slay called him the fast Batman for a reason.
On 2nd and 8 from the Eagles' 47, Quez Watkins split right through the Vikings' safeties and caught a rainbow from Jalen Hurts for the easy touchdown.
14-0, Eagles.
Check out the play below.
JALEN HURTS. 53-YARD TD PASS.— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2022
Then he opened up the next frame with Monday night's biggest play so far.
Check out the overhead track of how things broke down:
A look at the busted coverage that led to Quez Watkins' long TD. pic.twitter.com/zzsA4ZGCvW— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 20, 2022
The Vikings answered with their first touchdown drive of the night, but the Eagles are still up 14-7 in the second.
