WATCH: Jalen Hurts, Quez Watkins connect on 53-yard Eagles TD

Darius Slay called him the fast Batman for a reason.

On 2nd and 8 from the Eagles' 47, Quez Watkins split right through the Vikings' safeties and caught a rainbow from Jalen Hurts for the easy touchdown.

14-0, Eagles.

Check out the play below.

Hurts is definitely feeling confident right now. Prior to the play, he was a perfect 9-for-9 passing with 102 yards and a rushing touchdown to cap off the first quarter.

Then he opened up the next frame with Monday night's biggest play so far.

Check out the overhead track of how things broke down:

The Vikings answered with their first touchdown drive of the night, but the Eagles are still up 14-7 in the second.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports