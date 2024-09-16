Jason Kelce to join Monday Night Football broadcast booth during Eagles-Falcons game

In his post-retirement media run, Jason Kelce joined ESPN's Monday Night Football pregame show this season. In addition to those "Monday Night Countdown" responsibilities, Kelce will be hopping in the broadcast booth with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman during the third quarter of the Eagles-Falcons Week 2 MNF matchup.

Given that the network is positioning Kelce as one of the faces of their football coverage for years to come, this totally makes sense, especially with the obvious Eagles connection at Lincoln Financial Field.

Nick Foles will receive his due when he officially retires as an Eagle on Monday night. Another Eagles legend in Kelce will also get some well-deserved shine, too.

