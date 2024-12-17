Kenny Gainwell has been clutch behind Saquon Barkley, Eagles teammates aren't surprised

When opportunity came Kenny Gainwell's way, he made the play.

The backup running back only had three receptions and a handful of carries during Sunday's 27-13 Eagles win over the Steelers, but the ball in his hands meant it was going forward, to none of his teammates' surprise.

On a first-quarter 3rd and 5, Gainwell took in a pass from Jalen Hurts in the flat, spun Pittsburgh cornerback Donte Jackson out of his cleats, then ran into the open and trucked forward a bit more for a 10-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.

In the second, he took in another quick third-down pass while in the red zone and booked it 16 yards down to the Pittsburgh 2-yard line, then did it again in the third, though for 14 yards to the Steelers' 1 that time – and splitting straight in between two defenders as he tried to barrel toward the goal line in the process.

Those were all three of Gainwell's catches (and targets) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, each standing for substantial chunk plays, and with the latter two contributing directly to Eagles touchdown drives.

On a day where the Pittsburgh defense's primary concern was to keep star running back Saquon Barkley as under control as it could, Gainwell stepped in right behind him and gave the Steelers something else to worry about entirely, and in the Eagles' locker room, that shocked no one.

"Whatever Kenny does, I'm not surprised, because he does it in practice," left tackle Jordan Mailata said of Gainwell postgame. "Whatever opportunity that he gets at practice, we see it on the film, and then we're not surprised that he makes those plays in the game, because he does that all the time.

"When his number is called, he's always pushing to make the play."

And that's been going beyond just this past Sunday against the Steelers.

The week prior against the Panthers, Gainwell burst through a hole for an early 20-yard run that pushed the Eagles into midfield as they were trying to get established, and against the Rams out in L.A. back in Week 12, he cut through an opening up the middle to find daylight and a path straight into the end zone for a 13-yard score that helped Philly pull away in the second half.

Barkley, as the NFL's rushing leader and the one with a chance at reaching the league's single-season record, is the clear star of the show, which, obviously, means he's getting the ball the most.

But Gainwell, in a limited role behind him on the depth chart, has increasingly been making the most out of the fewer snaps he gets, and for the Eagles' offensive depth, that's been huge – and could prove an even bigger deal come playoff time.

"It's been tough," Gainwell said of sitting in the RB2 role. "But, you know, I'm taking full advantage of every opportunity that I get.

"Every time I try to at least touch that field, I'm trying to make an impact, leave my name out on the field."

It is being felt.

A look at Gainwell's production over the past several weeks:

Week Car Rush Yds Rec Rec Yds Total TDs 10 @DAL 7 30 1 9 0 11 vs. WSH 4 43 1 6 0 12 @LAR 5 22 0 0 1 13 @BAL 0 0 0 0 0 14 vs. CAR 3 26 2 7 0 15 vs. PIT 7 20 3 40 0 TOTAL 26 141 7 62 1

For head coach Nick Sirianni, Gainwell makes his impact through all the little things.

Against the Steelers on Sunday, it wasn't just that spin move on his first big catch, it was the lowering of his shoulder into contact right after for those few extra yards, and then the excitement Gainwell's teammates had for him in response in a show of how respected he is within the Eagles' building.

"That happens because he's such a great teammate," Sirianni said of Gainwell during his Steelers debriefing press conference on Monday. "He's tough. He works hard. He could be a guy that got opportunities elsewhere, but he doesn't. He gets limited opportunities and he takes advantage of them.

"I mean, what's there not to love about Kenny Gainwell?"

The Steelers might be the only ones to raise an argument after Sunday.

