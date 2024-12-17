More Sports:

December 17, 2024

Kenny Gainwell has been clutch behind Saquon Barkley, Eagles teammates aren't surprised

Gainwell knows he's only going to get so many looks behind Saquon Barkley, but he's going to push to make the most of them every time.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121524_EaglesSteelers_Kenny-Gainwell-0511.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Eagles running back Kenny Gainwell has been coming up clutch behind Saquon Barkley on the depth chart.

When opportunity came Kenny Gainwell's way, he made the play. 

The backup running back only had three receptions and a handful of carries during Sunday's 27-13 Eagles win over the Steelers, but the ball in his hands meant it was going forward, to none of his teammates' surprise. 

On a first-quarter 3rd and 5, Gainwell took in a pass from Jalen Hurts in the flat, spun Pittsburgh cornerback Donte Jackson out of his cleats, then ran into the open and trucked forward a bit more for a 10-yard gain and a fresh set of downs. 

In the second, he took in another quick third-down pass while in the red zone and booked it 16 yards down to the Pittsburgh 2-yard line, then did it again in the third, though for 14 yards to the Steelers' 1 that time – and splitting straight in between two defenders as he tried to barrel toward the goal line in the process.

Those were all three of Gainwell's catches (and targets) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, each standing for substantial chunk plays, and with the latter two contributing directly to Eagles touchdown drives. 

On a day where the Pittsburgh defense's primary concern was to keep star running back Saquon Barkley as under control as it could, Gainwell stepped in right behind him and gave the Steelers something else to worry about entirely, and in the Eagles' locker room, that shocked no one. 

"Whatever Kenny does, I'm not surprised, because he does it in practice," left tackle Jordan Mailata said of Gainwell postgame. "Whatever opportunity that he gets at practice, we see it on the film, and then we're not surprised that he makes those plays in the game, because he does that all the time. 

"When his number is called, he's always pushing to make the play."

And that's been going beyond just this past Sunday against the Steelers. 

The week prior against the Panthers, Gainwell burst through a hole for an early 20-yard run that pushed the Eagles into midfield as they were trying to get established, and against the Rams out in L.A. back in Week 12, he cut through an opening up the middle to find daylight and a path straight into the end zone for a 13-yard score that helped Philly pull away in the second half.

Barkley, as the NFL's rushing leader and the one with a chance at reaching the league's single-season record, is the clear star of the show, which, obviously, means he's getting the ball the most. 

But Gainwell, in a limited role behind him on the depth chart, has increasingly been making the most out of the fewer snaps he gets, and for the Eagles' offensive depth, that's been huge – and could prove an even bigger deal come playoff time.

"It's been tough," Gainwell said of sitting in the RB2 role. "But, you know, I'm taking full advantage of every opportunity that I get.

"Every time I try to at least touch that field, I'm trying to make an impact, leave my name out on the field." 

It is being felt. 

A look at Gainwell's production over the past several weeks:

Week CarRush Yds Rec Rec Yds  Total TDs
10 @DAL 30 
11 vs. WSH 43 
12 @LAR 22 
13 @BAL 00
14 vs. CAR 26 
15 vs. PIT 20 40 
TOTAL 26 141 62 

For head coach Nick Sirianni, Gainwell makes his impact through all the little things. 

Against the Steelers on Sunday, it wasn't just that spin move on his first big catch, it was the lowering of his shoulder into contact right after for those few extra yards, and then the excitement Gainwell's teammates had for him in response in a show of how respected he is within the Eagles' building. 

"That happens because he's such a great teammate," Sirianni said of Gainwell during his Steelers debriefing press conference on Monday. "He's tough. He works hard. He could be a guy that got opportunities elsewhere, but he doesn't. He gets limited opportunities and he takes advantage of them.

"I mean, what's there not to love about Kenny Gainwell?"

The Steelers might be the only ones to raise an argument after Sunday.

MORE: Jalen Hurts, Eagles' dismantling of the Steelers by the numbers

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jordan Mailata Saquon Barkley Kenny Gainwell Nick Sirianni

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility

Just In

Must Read

Environment

PECO electricity and gas rates to rise starting January

PECO energy bill

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Holiday

Christmas Village vendors: Thomas Laraia follows in his mom's footsteps selling handmade silver jewelry

tommy conch christmas village

Nonprofits

AIDS Fund Philly to close after 35 years spent working to reduce HIV infections

AIDS Fund closes

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

museum american revolution winter break

Eagles

Giving Nick Sirianni credit for the Eagles' historic winning streak

121524_EaglesSteelers_Nick-Sirianni-0603.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved