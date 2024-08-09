The Eagles moments that define Nick Foles

Nick Foles announced his retirement from football on Thursday — more than 12 years after the Eagles drafted him in the third round out of Arizona.

It's been over 10 years after his insane 27-2 run, and nine after his still baffling trade out of Philadelphia by Chip Kelly...for Sam Bradford...

And since going on 7-8 since he signed back and before taking the Eagles into the playoffs in place of Carson Wentz, which led to the still unbelievable underdog run to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title, Super Bowl MVP honors for him, and the championship parade of a lifetime to the Art Museum steps, with all the other ups and downs in between.

Foles didn't have a Hall of Fame career, and doesn't have the body of work to go down as the Eagles' greatest quarterback ever either.

But he has had a uniquely incredible one, filled with stretches of unreal performances, iconic plays, and a crucial, since unmistakable role on the team that finally got Philadelphia to the mountaintop.

There are a ton of moments to look back on now that he's calling it a career – and we certainly didn't capture them all here – but if there are a handful that really define Nick Foles, the once unknown quarterback turned Philadelphia Eagles legends, these are it...

The Tampa Rally

Dec. 9, 2012 at Tampa Bay | Week 14

The Eagles had fallen completely apart.

Michael Vick was hurt, the "Dream Team" experiment by this point was an obvious nightmare, and the Birds hadn't won a game in over two months in what was clearly becoming Andy Reid's last year as head coach.

With the season lost and Vick out with a concussion, Reid gave a young Foles, who the Eagles had just drafted in the third round out of Arizona that April, the reins at quarterback to close out the schedule.

And in Week 14 against the Buccaneers down in Tampa, it was one of the first signs that there's maybe something to this guy.

The Eagles fell behind 21-10 entering the late stages of the fourth quarter, but Foles and the offense responded with an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive that ended on a dart to Clay Harbor in the back of the end zone to keep Philly in it, despite a failed two-point try.

Then, after the Eagles' defense forced a Tampa punt spotted at their own 36, Foles and offense stepped back out with 2:44 left and started chipping away.

Facing a 3rd and 14, Foles hit receiver Jeremy Maclin across the middle to take a 23-yard chunk into Tampa Bay territory, then soon after, on a do-or-die 4th and 1, Foles took the snap, scrambled a few yards then slid down for a new set of downs, and lined up quick for the spike to stop the clock – with a bonus five yards thanks to Tampa having too many men on the field.

The Eagles got pushed back into another fourth-down situation, this time with only 16 seconds left from the Tampa 23, and on the snap, Foles fired away to a Jason Avant streaking across the middle who got downed at the 1 with the clock running.

They rushed downfield to get the spike off, leaving only two seconds on the clock, but with some time to think it over from a Bucs timeout.

Reid, Foles, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, and Trent Edwards as the backup talked things over.

Reid and Mornhinweg had some goal-to-go plays at the ready, per Zach Berman for The Philadelphia Inquirer at the time. Foles saw a rollout play to Maclin as one of them. He wanted that one.

The Eagles lined up with game on the line, and on the snap, Foles took a few steps right to see Maclin right there and falling toward the sideline in the end zone.

Foles put the pass right where only Maclin could get it. Touchdown. Eagles win, for the first time in weeks.

"He showed great intestinal fortitude and desire and all the intangible things you look for," Reid said after that game.



And it was only the beginning of such an improbable legend.

The magnificent seven

Nov. 11, 2013 at Oakland | Week 9

Andy Reid was out, and Chip Kelly was in with an offense that prided itself on moving from play to play as fast as possible.

Vick got hurt, Foles came in, and he thrived within that system.

Getting the start for Week 9 against the Raiders coming back from a concussion, Foles scorched Oakland through the air for 406 yards and an NFL-record tying seven passing touchdowns in a 49-20 Eagles win. He went 22-for-28 on his attempts for that game. He threw more touchdowns (7) than he did incompletions (6), which was only just the start of an insane run that saw the Eagles win seven of eight on the way to the playoffs, with Foles throwing an absurd 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the process.

A knee-jerk reaction