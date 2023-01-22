More Sports:

January 22, 2023

Peyton Manning's son trolls Uncle Eli by wearing Eagles jersey

Peyton's son is rocking a Jalen Hurts jersey at the Eagles-Giants playoff game.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eli-Peyton-Manning Chuck Liddy/SIPA USA

Super Bowl MVP brothers Eli and Peyton Manning in 2013.

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning may have two Super Bowls to his name, but he has two playoffs losses to the Eagles, too. With the Birds taking on the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round, members of the Manning clan came to Philly for the game.

Eli tweeted about his history of getting the "double bird" from Eagles fans over the years this week:

Hey, he's not wrong.

Older brother Peyton is in the house at Lincoln Financial Field as well, bringing his son along with him. Sorry, Uncle Eli, but a member of the next generation of Mannings is wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey for the playoff matchup:

Ouch. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Giants Eli Manning Peyton Manning

Videos

Featured

Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Marijuana

As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Marijuana Legalization

Sponsored

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Health Stories

Eagles star Lane Johnson is learning how to block his biggest opponent, anxiety, and helping others confront it, too
Lane Johnson Mental Health Eagles

Eagles

NFL divisional round picks
012023JalenHurts

TV

'Bel-Air' Season 2 trailer reveals return of 'Fresh Prince' cast member, dives into Banks family drama
Bel Air Season 2 Trailer

Entertainment

Here are some options for where to watch the Eagles begin their playoff run on Saturday
Eagles Playoffs Xfinity Live

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved