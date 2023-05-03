More Sports:

May 03, 2023

ESPN announces a new Reggie White '30 for 30' documentary

Entitled 'The Minister of Defense,' ESPN will document the life and career of one of the greatest players in NFL history in a new '30 for 30' production about Reggie White.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Reggie-White-Eagles-30-for-30 JERRY LODRIGUSS/SIPA USA

Hall of Famer and all-time NFL great Reggie White will be the focus of a new ESPN "30 for 30" documentary.

A new ESPN documentary will shed light on the greatest player in Eagles history and perhaps the best NFL defender of all time. Reggie White will be the focus of a new "30 for 30" production, the worldwide leader's acclaimed documentary series. 

Entitled "The Minister of Defense," ESPN announced the documentary in a press release on Wednesday.

ESPN Films today announced that it is in production on a 30 for 30 documentary, “The Minister of Defense,” that examines the complex and sometimes controversial life of Reggie White, one of the greatest and most faith-driven players in NFL history. Told in part through never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview filmed two months before his death, the film chronicles both White’s incredible dominance as one of the best defensive players ever and his spiritual journey as an ordained evangelical minister who questioned his blind faith toward the end of his life. Along with interviews with teammates from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the film features Reggie’s son Jeremy who embarks on a journey to understand his father’s life, which ended tragically short at the age of 43. “The Minister of Defense” is a portrait of a man who constantly strived to “do right” but found that sometimes there is no easy answer as to what “right” means.

The documentary will be directed by Ken Rodgers (“Bullies of Baltimore,” “The Tuck Rule,” “The Two Bills”) and Courtland Bragg (“Hard Knocks: Training Camp,” “Hard Knocks: In-Season,” “All or Nothing”)

Further details will be announced at a later date.

White spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Eagles, racking up 198 sacks during that span, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection six times and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1987. 

That '87 campaign has a case for the most dominant defensive performance in league history, as White totaled an astounding 21 sacks in just 12 games during a strike-shortened season. 

Whenever this documentary drops, I'm sure Eagles fans everywhere will be tuned in. 

