WATCH: The Rock arrives to Philly, trash talks Eagles ahead of WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is rapidly approaching, and ahead of the biggest weekend in pro wrestling, WWE opened the festivities with a week-long fan event over at the Pennsylvania Convention Center dubbed WWE World.

On Thursday night, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) was set to make an appearance to kick things off, but was late, way late, like over an hour and a half late, and fans were not happy.

And he didn't make them any happier once he finally did arrive and got on the mic to offer an explanation: He said he got caught up watching highlights of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles lose in the playoffs.

"You boo because it's the truth," he clapped back to the crowd.

Easiest path for any heel in wrestling is to immediately pick on a city's local sports team. Always low-hanging fruit, but it's effective, and the Rock's been around for decades now, he knows that as well as anyone.

The Rock has spent the past few months building himself up as "The Final Boss" of WrestleMania's main event for Night 1, which will be a tag match of himself and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Speaking of Rollins, he also arrived to Philly and showed up to the NovaCare Complex to get a workout in with Lane Johnson.

And among other murmurs of the Eagles getting tied into WrestleMania, Jason Kelce has reportedly been reached out to by WWE, per Fightful Select last week.

WrestleMania 40, which drew the biggest opening gate in the event's history, will finally go down Saturday and Sunday night at the Linc.

