More Sports:

April 05, 2024

WATCH: The Rock arrives to Philly, trash talks Eagles ahead of WrestleMania 40

The Rock kept Philadelphia waiting then immediately went in on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles once he finally arrived.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The-Rock-UFL-2024.jpg Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne.

WrestleMania 40 is rapidly approaching, and ahead of the biggest weekend in pro wrestling, WWE opened the festivities with a week-long fan event over at the Pennsylvania Convention Center dubbed WWE World. 

On Thursday night, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) was set to make an appearance to kick things off, but was late, way late, like over an hour and a half late, and fans were not happy. 

And he didn't make them any happier once he finally did arrive and got on the mic to offer an explanation: He said he got caught up watching highlights of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles lose in the playoffs. 

Check out the video below:

"You boo because it's the truth," he clapped back to the crowd. 

Easiest path for any heel in wrestling is to immediately pick on a city's local sports team. Always low-hanging fruit, but it's effective, and the Rock's been around for decades now, he knows that as well as anyone. 

The Rock has spent the past few months building himself up as "The Final Boss" of WrestleMania's main event for Night 1, which will be a tag match of himself and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. 

Speaking of Rollins, he also arrived to Philly and showed up to the NovaCare Complex to get a workout in with Lane Johnson. 

And among other murmurs of the Eagles getting tied into WrestleMania, Jason Kelce has reportedly been reached out to by WWE, per Fightful Select last week.

WrestleMania 40, which drew the biggest opening gate in the event's history, will finally go down Saturday and Sunday night at the Linc.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Wrestlemania The Rock Jalen Hurts WWE

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Green

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip
Limited - Destination Gettysburg 2

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Aramark stadium workers gain City Council support as strike looms
Councilmembers Aramark strike

Sponsored

A weekend getaway in Northern PA
Limited - Visit Crawford - Hot Air Balloon

Men's Health

Running won't help when you're mad, but it offers many psychological benefits
Running Anger Management

Entertainment

A theater company known for D&D improv finds a permanent home
SideQuest Theater co-founders seats

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Festivals

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival moving race to Frankford Avenue
Kensington Derby

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved