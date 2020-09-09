More Sports:

September 09, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
DeSean Jackson

Hey look, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to play a football game on Sunday that matters, and the NFL will have it's first game on Thursday. That can't be right, can it? (Checks calendar)... It is!

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What did the Eagles do to the football gods to have so many major injuries every year? How concerning is this Eagles offensive line? What are the matchups to watch against Washington Week 1?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
jimmy@phillyvoice.com

