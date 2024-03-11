More Sports:

March 11, 2024

Tiki Barber has harsh words for Saquon Barkley as he leaves Giants for Eagles

Tiki Barber did not hold back his anger for Saquon Barkley.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_3626212.jpg Jerry Lai/for PhillyVoice

"You're dead to me," Tiki Barber says after Saquon Barkley left the Eagles for the Giants.

The saddest man in America right now? It's none other than former Giants running back Tiki Barber, who's melting down after Saquon Barkley bolted from New Jersey New York to sign with the Eagles on Monday.

Barber, in his role at WFAN Sports Radio in New York City, went off about Barkley leaving the Giants for the Eagles specifically.

"He's dead to us now. You're dead to us. Good luck. You're dead to me," Barber said Monday afternoon after the Barkley news broke.

This comes after Barber warned Barkley last week about leaving for Eagles, saying that the move would be "insulting to his Giant history and legacy."

Rough look!

Never forget that Tiki Barber, unhappy with the Giants organization, retired after the 2006 season. The Giants won the Super Bowl the very next season.

Sad!

Here's an image of cornerback Sheldon Brown laying out Barber in a playoff win over the Giants in Jan. 2007, Barber's last game in the NFL:

Tiki-Barber-Eagles

Saquon later responded to Barber's comments: 
That'll endear him to Eagles fans!

MORE: Reactions pour in after Eagles sign Saquon

