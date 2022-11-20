More Sports:

November 20, 2022

Eagles expand NFC East lead after ugly win

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
DeVonta-Smith-YAC-Eagles-Colts-Week-11-NFL-2022.jpg Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith runs after the catch with Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers covering during the first half of Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

The Eagles looked pretty bad, but still found a way to win Sunday in Indianapolis, and in doing so they expanded their lead in the NFC East and have a little breathing room as the calendar approaches December.

At 9-1, the Eagles have the best record in football and thanks to a loss by the Giants to the Lions in Week 11, they have a two-game lead.

The Cowboys are back by two games in the loss column ahead of their late afternoon date with the Vikings, who are looking to match the Birds' 9-1 record.

The NFC East standings:

TeamRecordGB
Eagles9-1
Giants7-32 GB
Cowboys6-32.5 GB
Commanders6-54 GB


Winning the NFC East is the goal for the Eagles, but with just one bye week available in each conference this season, they need to keep their foot on the throttle going forward.

The Birds have three divisional games remaining and they could very well determine both the division winner and the team that gets that valuable first-round playoff bye.

Week 14: at Giants (1 p.m)

Week 16: at Cowboys (4:25 p.m.)

Week 18: vs. Giants (TBA)

It's pretty clear that the NFC East is the best division in the NFL and though the Eagles do have weaknesses and have beaten some bad teams this season, prevailing in this juggernaut quartet of teams could battle test them for a deep playoff run. 

If things stay this close in the standings, it could be anyone's division a few weeks from now. The Eagles' schedule overall has a few hurdles ahead aside from their division rivals, with the Packers coming to town next Sunday night and the Titans a week after that. 

Buckle up. It's going to be a stressful winter.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalen Hurts NFC East

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Development

Developer restoring 'Boner 4ever' building in North Philly wants to construct an 8-story addition
Boner4ever Building North Philly

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Women's Health

More women are choosing to give birth at home, but to do so safely requires certain precautions
Home Births

Eagles

Mailbag: Projecting the Eagles' (and Saints') win-loss records the rest of the 2022 season
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-Washington-Week-3-NFL-2022.jpg

Food & Drink

Her Place, Roxanne and Sweet Amalia named among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Esquire Best New Restaurants 2022

Food & Drink

Tabachoy's Chance Anies takes over chef in residency program at Volvér
Volver Chef Residency Tabachoy

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved