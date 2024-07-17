The 5 best offenses and defenses in Eagles history

One of the best parts of being a sportswriter is getting to answer questions no one asked.

Which teams in Philadelphia sports history have had the best offenses ever? Which have had the best defenses ever?

The ultimate goal of this statistical and mental exercise is to eventually tackle an ambitious list, ranking the best offenses and defenses of all time across the four major teams in the city.

The Eagles' offense has been impressive in recent seasons with Jalen Hurts and slew of weapons to sling to. How do its most recent iterations rank? Do the Andy Reid/Jim Johnson defenses take the cake? Or do our writers prefer the 70 sack team from a few seasons ago?

Our sports staff took time to research and rank their picks for the top offenses and defenses. Below is a look at the averaged out ranking order of our selections for the five best offenses in Eagles franchise history:

1. 2017 Eagles

13-3, Won Super Bowl LII | 417 points | 4 offensive Pro Bowlers, 2 All-Pros | Super Bowl MVP

Shamus Clancy: Stop me if you've heard this one before... Doug Peterson led a backup quarterback to score 41 points in the Super Bowl against the greatest defensive mind of all time. Whether it was Carson Wentz or Nick Foles under center, a coaching nucleus that was in an all-time groove, the league's best offensive line and a group of reliable gamers at the skill position spots made this the most special offense in franchise history.



38 points against the NFL's top defense with a backup QB.

41 points against Bill Belichick and the greatest football dynast ever with a backup QB.

Never forget it.

2. 2022 Eagles

14-3, Lost Super Bowl LVII | 477 points | 6 offensive Pro Bowlers, 4 All-Pros

Evan Macy: This was a record-setting offense in a lot of ways for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts was a touchdown machine and A.J. Brown had the best season for an Eagles wideout in history. This team had a really good defense too, but the 28 points per game they scored was the main reason they dominated the regular season. It will be interesting to see how this era of Eagles' teams is remembered when all is said in done should they fail to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.



Player 2022 Stats Jalen Hurts 35 total TD

Miles Sanders 1,269 yards, 11 TD DeVonta Smith 1,196 yards, 7 TD A.J. Brown 1,496 yards, 11 TD







3. 2010 Eagles

10-6, Lost Wildcard | 439 points | 4 offensive Pro Bowlers, 1 All-Pro

Evan: During 12 Micheal Vick starts, the one-time superstar threw for 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding nine rushing TD and 676 rushing yards. Extrapolating these figures to a 16-game season: 4,042 passing yards, 28 passing TD, 12 rushing TD and 901 rushing yards. That would make for a team record for touchdowns in a season and passing yards.



4. 2004 Eagles

10-6, Lost Super Bowl XXXIX | 386 points | 5 offensive Pro Bowlers, 2 All-Pro

Nick Tricome: After a third straight NFC Championship loss, everyone in the Delaware Valley knew the Eagles needed that one last piece to put them over the edge. Then Terrell Owens arrived that summer, and he was it. The superstar wide receiver who took the Eagles' offense from good to near unstoppable. Owens, Donovan McNabb, and Brian Westbrook, that trio lit teams up from week to week and commanded so much attention that it all opened up the field for the likes of Freddie Mitchell, L.J. Smith, Chad Lewis, and Todd Pinkston as well. The only thing that could truly stop this offense was Owens suffering a broken leg, and even then, that nearly wasn't even enough.

5. 1990 Eagles

10-6, Lost Wildcard | 396 points | 2 offensive Pro Bowlers, 2 All-Pro

Nick: When you need to show how great Randall Cunningham really was, this is the season you go back to. This is the season when his running and passing both got in sync, when he became that true dual-threat quarterback, and when the rest of the NFL had a major problem. He hit opposing defenses for 3,466 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air, then torched them for 942 yards and five more scores on the ground. It was something special, something the NFL had never seen before.



The next three...

Team Points Notes 2014 Eagles 474 McCoy 1,4.74 yds, Maclin 1,318 yds 2013 Eagles 422 McCoy 2,146 yds, Jackson 1,332 yds 2002 Eagles 415 Staley 1,570 yds, McNabb 23 TD

And now on to the five best defenses in Eagles franchise history:



1. 1991 Eagles

10-6 | 244 points allowed | 5 defensive Pro Bowlers, 4 All-Pros

Shamus: Not only is this the best defense in Eagles history, it's the best D in NFL history. The '91 Eagles were No. 1 against both the pass and the rush. Reggie White, a top-two defender ever, was a beast and was flanked by other First-Team All-Pro choices Clyde Simmons and Jerome Brown.

Player 1991 Stats Eric Allen, Wes Hopkins 5 INT each

Reggie White 15 sacks Clyde Simmons 13 sacks Jerome Brown 9 sacks Seth Joyner 6 FF, 2 TD







It's a shame that an inept Eagles offense kept this team from reaching the postseason. A Week 1 Randall Cunningham injury doomed this season and, especially in a pre-2017 world, stood as the biggest "what-if" in franchise history. Imagine how many lives throughout the Delaware Valley would've been radically altered if this were the first Birds squad to capture a Super Bowl title. The defense held up their end of the bargain.

2. 2022 Eagles

14-3, Lost Super Bowl LVII | 344 points allowed | 2 defensive Pro Bowlers, 1 All-Pro

Evan: The defensive line was the headline for the 2022 Eagles' D. Here's a look at the distribution of their 70 sacks, the second most ever:

Player Sacks Hasson Reddick 16

Brandon Graham 11 Javon Hargraves 11 Josh Swear 11 Fletcher Cox 7 9 other players 14 combined





Who would have thought that pushing your opponent back 70 times would set your entire defense up for continued success?

3. 2017 Eagles

13-3, Won Super Bowl LII | 295 points allowed | 2 defensive Pro Bowlers, 1 All-Pro

Shamus: The '17 defense made the single most important play in the history of Philadelphia sports:

Holding Tom Brady at the peak of his powers to "only" 33 points is an achievement in its own right, but they were vicious throughout the regular season as well. You know the vibes were at an all-time high for this team when they were doing the electric slide celebration mid game:

Legends.

4. 1981 Eagles

10-6, Lost Wildcard | 221 points allowed | 4 defensive Pro Bowlers, 3 All-Pros

Nick: A run to the Super Bowl that fell just short is always a tough act to follow, but the '81 Eagles defense did return on a mission, even though it didn't progress nearly as far. Still, they locked teams down during the regular season, holding seven out of 16 opponents to 13 points or less on the way to a Wild Card berth, with All-Pro Charlie Johnson and Pro Bowlers Frank LeMaster and Roynell Young leading the charge.

5. 2002 Eagles

12-4, Lost NFCC | 241 points allowed | 4 defensive Pro Bowlers, 4 All-Pros

Shamus: I had this defense No. 2 on my individual list. This was the peak of the Jim Johnson era. Brian Dawkins and Troy Vincent were First-Team All-Pro selections. Hugh Douglas made the Pro Bowl with 12.5 sacks. Bobby Taylor locked down opposing receivers and received a Pro Bowl nod, too. The defense under Johnson's leadership was second in points, fourth in yards and first in third down conversion rate. This was unquestionably a Super Bowl-quality defense. Just don't ask Philadelphians what happened in the final game at Veterans Stadium...

The next three...

Team Points Notes 2001 Eagles 208 Dawkins All-Pro 1980 Eagles 222 Led NFL in Points allowed 2004 Eagles 260 5 defensive Pro Bowlers

