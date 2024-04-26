More Sports:

2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

Stay up to speed and discuss Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft for the Eagles as they happen.

By Jimmy Kempski
042624QuinyonMitchell2 Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

New Eagle Quinyon Mitchell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles have a shiny new cornerback in Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. The Birds have two picks on Day 2, both of which are in the second round, at 50th and 53rd overall. Will they select a linebacker? A wide receiver? Some offensive line depth? We'll see.

It's an important draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who are looking to rebound from one of the worst late-season collapses in the city's history. Here's a place for you to discuss the second and third rounds as they unfold. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2024 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:

The Eagles' 2024 draft picks

A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs

Eagles draft board

• 12 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

