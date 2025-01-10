More Sports:

January 10, 2025

Eagles release 'Let's Hunt' hype video for NFL Wild Card Round vs. Packers

Hungry dogs run faster.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Hurts is expected to be back and ready to go for the Eagles' playoff game against the Packers.

The time until the Wild Card game against the Packers is ticking down, and the Eagles are ending the week dialing up the hype.

The team released its playoff hype video through its social media channels on Friday, calling in former star running back LeSean McCoy, the sounds of DMX, a throwback to 2017 and the dog masks, and the new "Let's Hunt" tagline. 

Check it out below (or on YouTube HERE in case the NFL's digital media policy says you can't):

Fans don't need much motivation to get amped up for this Sunday's playoff game down at Lincoln Financial Field, but more fuel never hurts at this point in the season. 

The Eagles are slated to be mostly healthy heading in, too, after opting to rest their starters last week against the Giants. 

Jalen Hurts is practicing again as he clears his way out of the concussion protocol, and even though A.J. Brown is on the injury report with a knee issue, he is expected to be ready to go alongside fellow offensive weapons DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley. 

And hopefully for the start of a run that carries all the way into February.

