More Sports:

January 10, 2025

Six Eagles players voted to All-Pro team

Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun earned first-team honors, while Jordan Mailata and several other Eagles made the second-team.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011025JordanMailata Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

After getting snubbed for the Pro Bowl, Jordan Mailata was voted Second-Team All-Pro.

Six Philadelphia Eagles players were voted to the AP All-Pro team. RB Saquon Barkley and LB Zack Baun are First-Team All-Pros. WR A.J. Brown, RT Lane Johnson, LT Jordan Mailata, and DT Jalen Carter are Second-Team All-Pros.

RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley is an MVP candidate who likely would have broken the single-season all-time rushing record if he had played Week 18 against the Giants. He was a certain First-Team All-Pro, though two dopes gave their first-place votes to Derrick Henry.

LB Zack Baun: Baun had an outstanding season after transitioning from an edge rusher to an off-ball linebacker. He actually finished first among linebackers in voting.

WR A.J. Brown: Brown and Mailata didn't make the Pro Bowl, but they made the All-Pro team. Brown had a "down year" with 67 catches for 1079 yards and 7 TDs.

RT Lane Johnson: Johnson finished second in RT voting behind Penei Sewell. To be clear, Penei Sewell is not better than Lane Johnson. Johnson may not have a ton of highlight reel run blocks, but he consistently shuts down the best edge rushers in the league, with no help, like no other offensive tackle in the NFL.

LT Jordan Mailata: As noted above, Mailata was a Pro Bowl snub, but he got recognition on the more prestigious postseason honor.

DT Jalen Carter: Carter doesn't have eye-popping stats, but he has been a menace all season on the interior, despite facing constant double teams.

Other Eagles receiving votes were LG Landon Dickerson, C Cam Jurgens, RG Mekhi Becton, LB Nakobe Dean, CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and ST Kelee Ringo.

Rob Maaddi of the AP has the full voting here: 

MORE: Will the Eagles' window for success still be open in 2025?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Jalen Carter Jordan Mailata Saquon Barkley Lane Johnson A.J. Brown Zack Baun

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Business

Macy's to close Center City store in historic Wanamaker building

Macys closing eagle

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Wildlife

Philly Zoo offers behind-the-scenes tours in January for $150-$500

Zoo behind the scenes

Men's Health

The American population is aging, and the fitness industry is adjusting

Fitness Baby Boomers

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Fire breathing, beer and Philly Auto Show

Weekend guide

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved