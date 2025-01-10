Six Eagles players voted to All-Pro team

Six Philadelphia Eagles players were voted to the AP All-Pro team. RB Saquon Barkley and LB Zack Baun are First-Team All-Pros. WR A.J. Brown, RT Lane Johnson, LT Jordan Mailata, and DT Jalen Carter are Second-Team All-Pros.

• RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley is an MVP candidate who likely would have broken the single-season all-time rushing record if he had played Week 18 against the Giants. He was a certain First-Team All-Pro, though two dopes gave their first-place votes to Derrick Henry.

• LB Zack Baun: Baun had an outstanding season after transitioning from an edge rusher to an off-ball linebacker. He actually finished first among linebackers in voting.



• WR A.J. Brown: Brown and Mailata didn't make the Pro Bowl, but they made the All-Pro team. Brown had a "down year" with 67 catches for 1079 yards and 7 TDs.



• RT Lane Johnson: Johnson finished second in RT voting behind Penei Sewell. To be clear, Penei Sewell is not better than Lane Johnson. Johnson may not have a ton of highlight reel run blocks, but he consistently shuts down the best edge rushers in the league, with no help, like no other offensive tackle in the NFL.

• LT Jordan Mailata: As noted above, Mailata was a Pro Bowl snub, but he got recognition on the more prestigious postseason honor.



• DT Jalen Carter: Carter doesn't have eye-popping stats, but he has been a menace all season on the interior, despite facing constant double teams.



Other Eagles receiving votes were LG Landon Dickerson, C Cam Jurgens, RG Mekhi Becton, LB Nakobe Dean, CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and ST Kelee Ringo.

Rob Maaddi of the AP has the full voting here:

