Eagles notes: Haason Reddick's contract, 'elite' Quez Watkins, and more

There were a couple of noteworthy things to cover during the Philadelphia Eagles' interview sessions on Tuesday, so let's get to those here.

Haason Reddick is well aware that he is underpaid

Reddick was asked rather succinctly on Tuesday, "Are you underpaid?" His response:

There is no question that Reddick is underpaid relative to other edge rushers around the league. Reddick is only the 15th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL on an average annual value basis (via OverTheCap), despite having the third-most sacks in the NFL over the last three seasons.

Player AAV Sacks (2020-2022) T.J. Watt, Steelers $28,002,750 43.0 Joey Bosa, Chargers $27,000,000 20.5 Myles Garrett, Browns $25,000,000 44.0 Maxx Crosby, Raiders $23,500,000 27.5 Khalil Mack, Chargers $23,500,000 23.0 Bradley Chubb, Dolphins $22,000,000 15.5 Von Miller, Bills $17,500,000 17.5 Harold Landry, Titans $17,500,000 17.5 Cameron Jordan, Saints $17,500,000 28.5 Chandler Jones, Raiders $17,000,000 16.0 Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers $17,000,000 21.0 Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins $16,350,000 19.0 Haason Reddick, Eagles $15,000,000 39.5



Reddick was absent from voluntary OTAs and he missed the first three practices of training camp with groin soreness. He was a limited participant in the fourth practice on Tuesday.



He is only one year into a three-year contract, and thus isn't in a position to leverage more money from the team. He will turn 29 in September, and he is in the prime of his career. For now, Reddick's contract does not seem to be major issue, even though he is well aware that he is underpaid. He is in camp, participating, while a pair of star players on rival teams — the Cowboys' Zack Martin and the 49ers' Nick Bosa — are holdouts.

If Reddick has another monster season in 2023, he probably won't be as content to play way below his market value in 2024.

Quez Watkins says that he is 'elite'

Watkins had a really nice day of practice on Sunday. And then...

Confidence — and maybe even a little dusting of delusion on top — is a trait that I admire in a receiver. You almost have to think you're great to be great. As it pertains to Watkins, it's perhaps a good sign that he still has confidence after what even he acknowledged was a bad year in 2022.

All that said... Lol, come on man.

DeVonta Smith's feet

I've been attending Eagles training camps for a dozen or so years now, and I've never seen feet like this.

If you're a receiver, never get in line behind DeVonta Smith during drills.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader