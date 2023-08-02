Eagles notes: Haason Reddick's contract, 'elite' Quez Watkins, and more

August 02, 2023
There were a couple of noteworthy things to cover during the Philadelphia Eagles' interview sessions on Tuesday, so let's get to those here.
Reddick was asked rather succinctly on Tuesday, "Are you underpaid?" His response:
Haason Reddick on if he’s underpaid:— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 1, 2023
“I ain’t going to sit here. … You all see it. You all know what’s going on. I’m just worried about being the best version of myself and let everything else sort itself out.”#Eagles LB, entering 2d of 3-yr deal, is 16th in NFL in yearly avg
There is no question that Reddick is underpaid relative to other edge rushers around the league. Reddick is only the 15th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL on an average annual value basis (via OverTheCap), despite having the third-most sacks in the NFL over the last three seasons.
|Player
|AAV
|Sacks (2020-2022)
|T.J. Watt, Steelers
|$28,002,750
|43.0
|Joey Bosa, Chargers
|$27,000,000
|20.5
|Myles Garrett, Browns
|$25,000,000
|44.0
|Maxx Crosby, Raiders
|$23,500,000
|27.5
|Khalil Mack, Chargers
|$23,500,000
|23.0
|Bradley Chubb, Dolphins
|$22,000,000
|15.5
|Von Miller, Bills
|$17,500,000
|17.5
|Harold Landry, Titans
|$17,500,000
|17.5
|Cameron Jordan, Saints
|$17,500,000
|28.5
|Chandler Jones, Raiders
|$17,000,000
|16.0
|Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers
|$17,000,000
|21.0
|Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins
|$16,350,000
|19.0
|Haason Reddick, Eagles
|$15,000,000
|39.5
Reddick was absent from voluntary OTAs and he missed the first three practices of training camp with groin soreness. He was a limited participant in the fourth practice on Tuesday.
He is only one year into a three-year contract, and thus isn't in a position to leverage more money from the team. He will turn 29 in September, and he is in the prime of his career. For now, Reddick's contract does not seem to be major issue, even though he is well aware that he is underpaid. He is in camp, participating, while a pair of star players on rival teams — the Cowboys' Zack Martin and the 49ers' Nick Bosa — are holdouts.
If Reddick has another monster season in 2023, he probably won't be as content to play way below his market value in 2024.
Watkins had a really nice day of practice on Sunday. And then...
Quez Watkins: “I’m an elite receiver” and he’s out to prove that in Year 4. Says he has a great mindset and he’s here to compete. “This is the big leagues.” #Eagles— Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 1, 2023
Confidence — and maybe even a little dusting of delusion on top — is a trait that I admire in a receiver. You almost have to think you're great to be great. As it pertains to Watkins, it's perhaps a good sign that he still has confidence after what even he acknowledged was a bad year in 2022.
All that said... Lol, come on man.
I've been attending Eagles training camps for a dozen or so years now, and I've never seen feet like this.
.@DeVontaSmith_6's footwork 🔥— NFL (@NFL) July 30, 2023
(via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/0v3vutTq3F
If you're a receiver, never get in line behind DeVonta Smith during drills.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader