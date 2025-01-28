The Eagles' dominant return to the Super Bowl by the numbers

The Eagles are back in the Super Bowl.

Through the Wild Card Green Bay, heavy snow and L.A., then a cathartic pummeling of the rival and upstart Washington, they're standing on the doorstep of a second-ever Lombardi Trophy and the parade of a lifetime down Broad Street.

And they've earned every bit of it. The numbers show it.

Here's a rundown of some that paint their trip to New Orleans and the setup for their title-bout rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs...

55

All the points scored against Washington on Sunday, a record for the NFC Championship Game, the most points scored in a game by any team all season, and the mark of another playoff thrashing that would send the Eagles off to the Super Bowl and the city of Philadelphia into euphoria.

442

Saquon Barkley's rushing yards through the playoffs, which dramatically led the postseason field.

Buffalo's James Cook, who checked out in second after the Bills lost to Kansas City in the AFC Championship, trailed with 272 yards rushing.

Barkley, in his second trip to the playoffs and his first with the Eagles, has quite literally taken off and ran with the opportunity, and there's been little the Packers, Rams, and Commanders could do about it.

3

As evidenced by the three home-run swing touchdowns that Barkley has taken off for so far, which have each been crucial, momentum-shifting moments for the Eagles.

The quick rundown:

• A 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and the relative clear against the Rams to make it 7-0.

• A 78-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and the heavy snowfall against the Rams to make it 28-15.

• A 60-yard touchdown run on the first play against Washington to take the lead after the Commanders had worked 18 plays to get just three from an early field goal.

The last two, especially, you just knew were backbreakers.

2,447

The rushing yards Barkley has combined across the regular season and the playoffs.

If he gets 30 more in the Super Bowl, he'll pass Terrell Davis' all-time mark of 2,476 yards, which the Hall of Famer set in 1998 when the Broncos won the Super Bowl.

10

The number of turnovers the Eagles have forced in the playoffs, with six of them being recovered fumbles.

Can't score if you can't hold on to the ball.

0

The number of turnovers the Eagles have committed so far in the playoffs, to stand at a staggering plus-10 differential.

Can't score if you can't get the ball from them either.

2

The number of interceptions Quinyon Mitchell has made throughout the playoffs, along with being the first two of his NFL career.

The rookie cornerback stepped right in and blanketed receivers all season, but earlier in the year, Eagles great Brian Dawkins said that once Mitchell learns how to start picking off passes, that's when he'll see his game go to another level.

The playoffs, and off star Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin late on Sunday on the way to the Super Bowl, was a real good time for that to happen.

4

Nolan Smith's sacks through the playoffs, where he has had at least a sack per game (two against Green Bay, and one each against L.A. and Washington).

The second-year edge rusher's leap this season has been huge for the Eagles' defense, especially now.

3

The number of encroachment penalties it took likely the entire stadium and the majority watching at home to learn, that at a certain point, the referees can award a score.

What an incredible sequence of football.

7

The number of rushing touchdowns the Eagles scored on the Commanders, which tied an NFL Playoff record set by the Bears in the 1940 NFL Championship, per NFL.com.

Chicago delivered a 73-0 whomping in that game, delivered straight to...Washington.

2

The number of Josh Harris-owned teams to take a beating in South Philadelphia the past couple of days.

The New Jersey Devils visited the Flyers the night after at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers took a three-goal lead right away and put the Devils away 4-2.

Cooper DeJean was there and rode the Zamboni.

To the Sixers' credit, they strung together back-to-back wins over the weekend against the Cavs and Bulls, though were noticeably quiet about the Eagles on their social media accounts while the Phillies, Flyers, and Union were not.

8

The number of quarterbacks to reach the Super Bowl twice within their first five years, which now includes Jalen Hurts.

The group, per Sunday's FOX broadcast: Hurts, Troy Aikman, Tom Brady, John Elway, Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner, and Russell Wilson.

Hurts is also the first in a run of 19 straight QBs to make it back to the Super Bowl after losing in his first trip there.

1

Three down. Just one more to go.

