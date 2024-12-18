Eagles odds and ends: Josh Sweat and the defense wanted to play in the second half, too

December 18, 2024
The Eagles' defense was kept to a light workload through the second half.
Pittsburgh only held the ball twice, and for about six minutes, while Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense drained the clock and the life out of the Steelers in last Sunday's 27-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles had possession for 24:10 of game time in the second half, including a 10:29 final drive that took the clock all the way down to zero.
Highly impressive, but at the same time, Josh Sweat wanted to do stuff, too.
A clip from the Eagles' sideline on Sunday while the offense was killing time, via NFL Films:
The @Eagles defense was really waiting on bated breath during the 10+ minute drive to close it out vs. Pittsburgh— NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2024
"I didn't even get to rush once the whole second half!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/s3aZn1mdMl
But hey, he did come up with a first-half sack of Russell Wilson – Nolan Smith, too.
A couple other loose ends on the Birds...
Brian Dawkins has been watching, and he loves what Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have brought to the Eagles' secondary.
Appearing on Kay Adams' show earlier this week, the Hall of Fame safety praised the rookie DBs for their aggressiveness and their willingness to stay with it at such a young age.
Particularly on Mitchell, Weapon X believes that once he breaks on that first interception, the rest of the NFL is going to have a real problem.
"As far as his island is concerned, his ability to do what he's doing at a young age, man, that is not normal," Dawkins said. "That is not the normal that you see from a young guy coming in."
"When he begins to find the football and pick it, it's gonna take this to another level," Dawkins added. "They literally will not want to throw his side. When he begins to find the ball on the regular and be able to pick those, not just have PBUs but have interceptions, they will not challenge his side."
HOF'er & #Eagles legend @BrianDawkins says we're witnessing something SPECIAL with the rookie cornerback duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. 🔊🗣️@heykayadams @Eagles @cdejean23 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/W5WwEWOsJv— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 17, 2024
"That is a premium in my opinion, that you have to be able to make open-field tackles, and then be able to deliver the big hit," Dawkins continued. "That's what I considered myself to be able to do on a regular basis. You see him comfortable at a young age being able to do that particular thing, hitting people in the open field, but also bringing that stank when that stank is ready to be brought."
The immediate example: DeJean's late-game takedown of Derrick Henry a few weeks ago in the win at Baltimore.
Cooper DeJean takes down Derrick Henry 💪— NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2024
📺: #PHIvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/Lwq9S0PfZo
Going back to Mitchell, he'll likely have Terry McLaurin as his main assignment again this week at Washington.
Here's a quick refresher of how he held up against the Commanders' top receiver last time back in the Eagles' Week 11 win at the Linc, via Victor Williams on Twitter/X:
Terry McLaurin vs. Quinyon Mitchell —— Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) November 15, 2024
• 20 routes run
• Zero targets
• Zero receptions
• Zero yards
Prison 🔒 pic.twitter.com/tru1DTBWfc
Will he do it again?
Saquon Barkley appeared to have gotten a gift this week, a signed jersey from Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, with a message (via NBC10's John Clark):
"I love the fact that you showed everyone how valuable you really are," Sanders' message, written along the number, read.
“To Saquon. I love the fact that you showed everyone how valuable you really are.”— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 17, 2024
The legendary Barry Sanders sent Saquon Barkley an autographed jersey with a special note on it
📸 @saquon pic.twitter.com/uIhI37gaTU
The Eagles' star running back is on pace to reach 2,050 rushing yards for the year following the Steelers game last Sunday, which would put him in range of catching Sanders for fourth all-time on the NFL single-season rushing ranks – so long as Barkley can keep up that pace and the Eagles don't hit a scenario where they rest their starters.
Sanders sits at 2,053 rushing yards on the all-time single-season list, set in 1997, followed by Jamal Lewis with 2,066 yards, set in 2003. Eric Dickerson remains at the very top with 2,105 yards, set with the L.A.Rams in 1984.
Whether Barkley reaches those numbers or not, though, Sanders is right.
Barkley has become the heartbeat of the Eagles' offense ever since signing in March, and is actively shifting the conversation around running backs at a time where the league moved to severely devalue them.
He's also continually made Joe Schoen and the New York Giants out to be greater and greater fools with each passing week since they let him walk.
That offseason "Hard Knocks" is aging horrendously.
