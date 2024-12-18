Eagles odds and ends: Josh Sweat and the defense wanted to play in the second half, too

The Eagles' defense was kept to a light workload through the second half.

Pittsburgh only held the ball twice, and for about six minutes, while Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense drained the clock and the life out of the Steelers in last Sunday's 27-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles had possession for 24:10 of game time in the second half, including a 10:29 final drive that took the clock all the way down to zero.

Highly impressive, but at the same time, Josh Sweat wanted to do stuff, too.

A clip from the Eagles' sideline on Sunday while the offense was killing time, via NFL Films:

"I didn't even get to rush once the whole second half," Sweat told a cracking up A.J. Brown. "Damn, bro!"

But hey, he did come up with a first-half sack of Russell Wilson – Nolan Smith, too.

A couple other loose ends on the Birds...

'They will not challenge his side'

Brian Dawkins has been watching, and he loves what Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have brought to the Eagles' secondary.

Appearing on Kay Adams' show earlier this week, the Hall of Fame safety praised the rookie DBs for their aggressiveness and their willingness to stay with it at such a young age.

Particularly on Mitchell, Weapon X believes that once he breaks on that first interception, the rest of the NFL is going to have a real problem.

"As far as his island is concerned, his ability to do what he's doing at a young age, man, that is not normal," Dawkins said. "That is not the normal that you see from a young guy coming in."

"When he begins to find the football and pick it, it's gonna take this to another level," Dawkins added. "They literally will not want to throw his side. When he begins to find the ball on the regular and be able to pick those, not just have PBUs but have interceptions, they will not challenge his side."

For DeJean, the nickel corner's success in making consistent open-field tackles is the big appeal for Dawkins– the big hit, too.

"That is a premium in my opinion, that you have to be able to make open-field tackles, and then be able to deliver the big hit," Dawkins continued. "That's what I considered myself to be able to do on a regular basis. You see him comfortable at a young age being able to do that particular thing, hitting people in the open field, but also bringing that stank when that stank is ready to be brought."

The immediate example: DeJean's late-game takedown of Derrick Henry a few weeks ago in the win at Baltimore.

Mitchell-McLaurin II

Going back to Mitchell, he'll likely have Terry McLaurin as his main assignment again this week at Washington.

Here's a quick refresher of how he held up against the Commanders' top receiver last time back in the Eagles' Week 11 win at the Linc, via Victor Williams on Twitter/X:

Will he do it again?

From one great to another

Saquon Barkley appeared to have gotten a gift this week, a signed jersey from Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, with a message (via NBC10's John Clark):

"I love the fact that you showed everyone how valuable you really are," Sanders' message, written along the number, read.

Barkley, through many, many highlights already, is at 1,688 yards rushing on the season with three games still to play.

The Eagles' star running back is on pace to reach 2,050 rushing yards for the year following the Steelers game last Sunday, which would put him in range of catching Sanders for fourth all-time on the NFL single-season rushing ranks – so long as Barkley can keep up that pace and the Eagles don't hit a scenario where they rest their starters.

Sanders sits at 2,053 rushing yards on the all-time single-season list, set in 1997, followed by Jamal Lewis with 2,066 yards, set in 2003. Eric Dickerson remains at the very top with 2,105 yards, set with the L.A.Rams in 1984.

Whether Barkley reaches those numbers or not, though, Sanders is right.

Barkley has become the heartbeat of the Eagles' offense ever since signing in March, and is actively shifting the conversation around running backs at a time where the league moved to severely devalue them.

He's also continually made Joe Schoen and the New York Giants out to be greater and greater fools with each passing week since they let him walk.

That offseason "Hard Knocks" is aging horrendously.

