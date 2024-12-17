5 Eagles thoughts: Jalen Hurts is a winner, Lane Johnson is still elite and more

The Eagles are 12-2, just pulled off yet another convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and could clinch the NFC East in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders. To get things going, here are five thoughts and takeaways I currently have about the Birds...

Jalen Hurts just wins

Jalen Hurts has had some frustrating moments this season, but had his best performance on the year in the Eagles' win over the Steelers this past Sunday. Hurts is far from a perfect player, but since becoming the Birds' QB1 in 2021, the Eagles just win.

Look at the history of his winning ways:

During the last couple of seasons, I've seen similar notes that put Hurts alongside Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Jim McMahon. Look, he's not in the Brady/Montana/Peyton Manning tier, but he's sure a lot better than the headband-wearing McMahon!

With the Eagles' skill position talent, an elite offensive line and what's shaping up to be the NFL's best defense, Hurts has everything in his disposal to lead the Birds back to the Super Bowl. It's more than winning "with" him. Even if he never reaches his 2022 peak again, he's displayed enough over the last two years that the Eagles can win "because" of him at times as well.

Will Lane Johnson reach the Hall of Fame?



The Eagles faced a fearsome crew of pass-rushers on Sunday. The Steelers totaled three sacks, including two from T.J. Watt, but none of that falls on the shoulders of Lane Johnson. The five-time Pro Bowler allowed just one hurry and zero sacks, per Pro Football Focus, in 40 pass-blocking snaps. Johnson has not allowed a sack since Week 14 of the 2023 against Dallas. That was 373 days ago. He's allowed just three total sacks in the Nick Sirianni era, per PFF.



He should be a Hall of Famer, but I have my doubts he will get there.

It's multifaceted.

Johnson came into the league in 2013 as a right tackle. Early in his career, a perception persisted that right tackle was an inherently less valuable position for a team than left tackle. That's dissipated over time. That probably robbed him of some earlier All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods. Johnson, as opposed to someone like former teammate Jason Kelce, doesn't have as much of a national profile with his off-the-field and media appearances. Simply put, he's less renown.

Johnson has four All-Pro selections to his name. He's 34 years old. I don't know when his career will end, but he's still clearly going strong. If he keeps doing his job as he's done for more than a decade, maybe adding another Super Bowl ring along the way, his case will only get more and more compelling.

The Eagles' defense is first in both yards and points

The Eagles' defense under Vic Fangio is first in both yards and points. No NFL team has accomplished that since the 2021 Bills. No Eagles D has done so since the 1981 team.

This defense is unquestionably the real deal, but, simultaneously, it's hard to believe that this defensive turnaround after how last season has actually transpired. Credit to Fangio. Credit to defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Christian Parker. Credit to the new faces like Zack Baun who have shaken things up. The Eagles are a top-flight unit on both sides of the ball. Wild stuff.

Quinyon Mitchell is the odds-on Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite

Quinyon Mitchell has had a transformative presence in Fangio's defense this season. The first-round pick out of Toledo is now the odds-on favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, something no Eagle previously has done. Mitchell is +100 on the DraftKings Sportsbook to capture those honors, just ahead of the Rams' Jared Verse at +140.

Opposing quarterbacks have a QB rating of 78.4 when targeting Mitchell in coverage this season and a completion percentage of 58.9 percent, per PFF. He's already become one of the game's best corners. He's a huge element as to why this defense is so good under Fangio this year.

The Washington Commanders' stadium is the worst in all of sports

Northwest Stadium, the dump formerly known as FedEx Field, is atrocious. The sight lines are horrendous. I've had friends buy tickets, go to games and have a concrete pillar directly in front of them for three hours, unable to even see the on-field action. When I traveled there as a media member for a 2022 game, sewage leaked down outside the press box glass window. Yuck!

If you're an Eagles fan making the trek to Landover this weekend for a Philly takeover, beware the nonsense this stadium will provide!

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus