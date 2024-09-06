Eagles-Packers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 1 in Brazil

There's actual NFL football tonight, and the Eagles get underway against the Packers tomorrow all the way down in Brazil.

Most will be streaming the first real look at Saquon Barkley and the revamped Eagles from home. Those making the trip? They'll definitely be in for a unique football setting and what should be a solid matchup between two NFC contenders, they just won't be able to tweet about it apparently.

Anyway, as always a new Eagles season brings another run of week-by-week predictions from the PhillyVoice staff. Here's how we're feeling for Week 1...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 1



Eagles (0-0) vs. Packers (0-0)

Friday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Corinthians Arena (São Paulo,Brazil)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: Peacock, NBC10 (Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kaylee Hartung)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 1 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -2.5 GB +120

PHI -142 48.5 FanDuel PHI -3 GB +128

PHI -152 48.5 BetRivers PHI -3 GB +125

PHI -150 49 BetMGM PHI -3 GB +125

PHI -150 48.5 Bally's PHI -3 GB +125

PHI -150 49 *Lines as of Monday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-0

PICK: Eagles 29, Packers 28

The Packers are young and exciting, but they were also wildly inconsistent in 2023. They beat good teams like the Rams, Lions, and Chiefs during the regular season, and in the playoffs they wrecked the Cowboys and nearly knocked off the 49ers. They also lost to the Falcons, Raiders, Broncos, and Giants. They showed that they can hang with the big boys, but can also go slumming with the NFL's doormats.

They went 9-8 last season, and only got into the playoffs on the strength of a tiebreaker over the Saints and Seahawks. But obviously what they did in the playoffs was eye-opening. At times Jordan Love looked like the second coming of Aaron Rodgers (the quarterback, not the weirdo conspiracy theorist), and other times he looked like a clueless rookie. Surrounding Love is the youngest roster in the NFL, by far.

This is a very hard team to predict heading into 2024.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are difficult for many to wrap their heads around as well, after starting 10-1 a season ago, and then absolutely crapping the bed in spectacular fashion down the stretch.

Heading into 2024, star players are littered all over the offense, and the team prioritized fixing their woeful pass defense during the offseason.

I'm picking the Eagles, for two reasons:

I'm trusting what I saw out of Jalen Hurts during training camp. He was dialed in, making good decisions with the football while also connecting on plenty of passes down the field. But just as importantly, he looked fast as a runner, an element of his game that wasn't quite there as he dealt with injuries during the back half of the season. I like the Eagles' chances in the trenches. The Packers have a very good pass rush, but I'll always trust Jordan Mailata and especially Lane Johnson to shut down good edge rushers. On the other side of the ball, the Packers' offensive line has three shaky starters, as noted in our five matchups to watch.

I think the Eagles escape Brazil with a narrow win, something like 29-28.



Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-0

PICK: Eagles 24, Packers 20

I am taking the Eagles based on the talent, and the impressive play I saw from the first team offense and defense in training camp. There is a lot of Packers buzz, and they are going to be true contenders, but I think this is going to be a sloppy, low scoring game that turns on a fluke turnover. I think the Eagles ballhawk defense will create it and they'll score just enough to leave South America victorious.



Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-0

PICK: Packers 28, Eagles 27

The vibes are off. 2024 will see greater heights for the Eagles than 2023, but losing a "home" game off the bat and facing a team that was absolutely rolling to end last season is a bit daunting. If this game were being played at Lincoln Financial Field, I would lean Eagles, but, alas, everyone is making the trip down to Brazil.